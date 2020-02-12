Orthopaedic surgeon squeeze in Wairarapa may have regional ripples

Orthopaedic Surgeon Konrad Schwanecke will continue to work in his private capacity at Selina Sutherland Hospital, which is located next to Wairarapa Hospital.



The loss of long standing orthopaedic surgeons in Wairarapa will increase the pressure on surgical services across the wider region.

With the resignation of Dr Konrad Schwanecke, Wairarapa District Health Board will soon have just one surgeon in a department usually served by four orthopaedic specialists.

The Wairarapa DHB has around 900 admissions to the orthopaedic ward every year.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF The Wairarapa Hospital in Masterton is down to one orthopaedic surgeon from a usual staff of four.

Schwanecke had been working with Wairarapa DHB for 18 years. His resignation closely followed the retirement of fellow surgeon Ian Denholm last month, effectively halving local surgical capacity and leaving the DHB short in orthopaedic support.

READ MORE:

* MP critical of number of elective surgeries in South Canterbury

* Staff shortages at Wairarapa DHB put hospital into 'code red'

* Wairarapa DHB failed to provide adequate care to woman who suffered cardiac arrest

* Wairarapa DHB spends $850,000 fixing Masterton hospital's seismic issues

Wairarapa DHB chief executive Dale Oliff said the senior clinical and management team was working on future planning for the service.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Wairarapa District Health Board chief medical officer Shawn Sturland says the recruitment situation for orthopaedic surgeons is tight nationally and internationally

"We are working closely with our neighbouring DHBs on a management plan for orthopaedic cover while we actively recruit to these positions.

"Succession planning and recruitment is an area we are focusing on with some urgency in this DHB and our priority is always to ensure our patients continue to receive care they require, without undue delay, wherever possible."

Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa district health boards were "engaging on this matter", but plans had not been finalised, a CCDHB spokesman said.

The DHBs' chief medical officers and chief operating officers were planning a meeting about the situation his week, he said.

Wairarapa chief medical officer Shawn Sturland said the recruitment situation for orthopaedic surgeons was tight nationally and internationally with many private and public institutions competing for staff.

It was a slow process hiring new surgical staff, particularly if they were recruiting from overseas.

Sturland said the shortage of surgical staff at Wairarapa Hospital would be most keenly felt by acute patients.

"If you turn up to hospital with a broken leg, those are the ones who are going to be affected," he said.

Schwanecke will continue to work in his private capacity at Selina Sutherland Hospital which is located next to Wairarapa Hospital.