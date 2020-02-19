New video link service gives dame instant stroke treatment in Queenstown

Waikato District Health Board is using technology that can let a doctor in Hamilton listen to the heartbeat of a patient in Thames. The organisation is looking to increase its use of telehealth. (Video first published in October 2018)

A technological leap in rural medical services has ensured Dunedin community stalwart Dame Elizabeth Hanan has made a fast recovery from a Christmas Eve stroke.

The 82-year-old was sitting down to dinner with family at their Arrowtown holiday home when her daughters noticed her face looked lopsided and her speech was slurred.

They called an ambulance and she was taken to Queenstown's Lakes District Hospital.

The hospital officially opened a $9 million upgrade a month earlier, which included a CT scanner and access to remote thrombolysis treatment.

Within three hours, Hanan was examined via video link to Christchurch and received treatment before being flown to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

"If this thing hadn't been set up weeks earlier I wouldn't be talking to you today," she said from her Dunedin home on Wednesday.

Supplied Dame Elizabeth Hanan is the first stroke patient to receive thrombolysis treatment via telehealth technology at Lakes District Hospital, in Queenstown.

The telestroke service was especially essential in her case as bad weather meant the helicopter could not take her to Dunedin Hospital, where Otago's acute stoke unit is based, and she was instead taken to Southland Hospital.

The new service launched in the South Island in June with the first link between the West Coast and Christchurch. It followed a successful pilot in 2016 between Wellington and smaller centres.

Dr Teddy Wu, one of six neurologists at Christchurch Hospital, said the service had transformed stroke care.

"This is real-time care – it's like watching a movie and giving instructions."

Hanan, a former Dunedin City Councillor, secondary school teacher and university supervisor, said her recovery was exceptionally fast due to the quick response of health professionals.

"The stroke affected my speech and left side but within a few days my speech had come back."

She was still seeing a physio but expected to fully recover and be driving again soon.

She hoped to see more technological advances at hospitals in small towns such as Queenstown.

"More and more people are retiring up there and there will be more people having strokes. This is showing what can be done with co-operation between various centres."

The stroke was a wake-up call for her and husband John, who suffered a stroke himself two years ago, she said.

"It means I've got to try and sort out the house ... but I've also been told not to do too much too soon."

Hanan was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Merit of Order in 1998 for services to the community.