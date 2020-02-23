Girl, 9, suddenly paralysed after legs go numb in PE class

What started out as tingles in a Wellington girl's legs turned into a nightmare for her whānau as she became suddenly paralysed during a sports class.

According to a Givealittle page, on December 4 last year, the world for whānau of Te Ao Mārama Jolley was "turned upside down", when the then 9-year-old became suddenly paralysed. She has since turned 10.

"It's like having everything you think you want for your kid put behind a wall, and there's no way under, over or around. Only through," Sophie Jolley, Te Ao Mārama's mother, said in the Givealittle page.

It all started one afternoon when Te Ao Mārama was running at school – Te Kura Māori o Porirua – during a PE lesson, and her legs began feeling "weak and tingly", the page said.

SUPPLIED Te Ao Mārama Jolley with her mum, Sophie Jolley.

After being taken to the sick bay there, things "quickly took a turn for the worse".

By the time her mother, Sophie, arrived to collect her from school 20 minutes later, Te Ao Mārama wasn't able to move her legs at all.

She was taken to Porirua's Kenepuru Community Hospital, north of Wellington, where she was then "inexplicably ... sent home to 'rest'", the page said.

Later that evening, Te Ao Mārama was transported by ambulance to Wellington Regional Hospital.

While there, a number of specialists assessed the girl. She spent the following five weeks undergoing "a series of incredibly invasive tests" and treatment with little to no success.

Eventually, Te Ao Mārama was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder – acute transverse myelitis, which is marked by an inflammation of the spine.

SUPPLIED Te Ao Mārama, second from right, pictured with her cousins Kauri, left, Tamihana, second from left, and Aiorangi, right.

While Te Ao Mārama's diagnosis had no confirmed cause, medical experts believed it may have been the result of a dormant virus which "confused her spinal cord into attacking itself".

The diagnosis has resulted in spinal cord lesions, and full paralysis from the waist down.

On December 30, Te Ao Mārama was airlifted to The Wilson Centre in Auckland for physiotherapy.

She was expected to be there for a few more months, before heading home to Porirua.

Each day spent there consists of two physiotherapy sessions, two hours of schooling, doctors' and nurses' visits, occupational therapy, and a "very strict" exercise, diet and rest routine.

"She has worked so hard to push through every challenge set before her, and the team at the Wilson Centre have been incredible.

SUPPLIED Te Ao Mārama with her grandmother, Rose Jolley.

"As a result, she is rapidly developing a sense of independence and adjusting to her new normal," the page said.

"Despite the devastating circumstances and an uncertain future, Mārama remains unbelievably strong and positive – never once complaining about the terrible hand she had been so swiftly dealt."

The page said her mother, Sophie Jolley, had to give up her full-time job to be with Te Ao Mārama at all times.

Te Ao Mārama's whānau hope to fundraise enough money to send her to a spinal injury rehab facility on the Gold Coast in Australia early next year.