Coronavirus: Kiwi evacuee taken to hospital in Auckland; pair discharged in Japan

An evacuee from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship has been hospitalised in Auckland for an "unrelated" health matter.

The news comes as the first two Kiwis known to be diagnosed with the virus are discharged from hospital in Japan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) remains tight-lipped about possible plans to repatriate the pair of Kiwis, with a spokeswoman on Sunday evening only saying consular staff remained in contact with them.

"New Zealanders receiving consular assistance have an expectation of privacy, and for that reason MFAT will not be providing further detail about these cases or individuals' ongoing plans."

One month after Wuhan sealed off its borders. The city’s millions of residents have been ordered to stay indoors.

READ MORE:

* Hospitals prepare for breaking point if virus clashes with flu

* Chinese delays are hurting Kiwi businesses

* Coronavirus is not our most pressing health problem

Earlier this week, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed they were joined in hospital by a non-symptomatic family member.

Bloomfield earlier said the Kiwis who were discharged would not need to enter quarantine if they returned to New Zealand, as they would have developed an immunity to the virus.

However little is known about whether the coronavirus has the ability to mutate or evolve like various strains of the flu, which could make any previous immunity ineffective.

Two other Kiwis who were diagnosed with coronavirus and subsequently prevented from boarding the charter flight back to Auckland's Whangaparāoa Military Base, remain in hospital in Japan.

On Thursday, six Kiwi evacuees from the Diamond Princess were brought to Auckland for quarantine at the military base.

It was revealed they shared the same flight home via Darwin as two Australians who were later confirmed as having the virus.

KIM JUN-BEOM/AP Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant against the new coronavirus in front of the Shincheonji church in Daegu, South Korea.

KIWI EVACUEE IN HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed one of the six evacuees was admitted to North Shore Hospital overnight on Friday "as a precautionary measure", because of an "unrelated health condition".

That person was being kept in hospital in isolation, and was "stable", the ministry said in a statement.

A precautionary test for coronavirus for the evacuee returned a negative result.

The five other Kiwis in quarantine at Whangaparāoa remained "well", the ministry said.

Health officials were performing "checks" on the group of five every day, however formal coronavirus testing would only be undertaken "if required". They would remain in quarantine until about March 5.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF A Diamond Princess evacuee has been taken to North Shore Hospital in Auckland due to an "unrelated condition".

Bloomfield told Stuff staffing at the centre would change to respond to needs of the "guests".

"At all times a centre manager is on site. For example, during the first night, a Registered Nurse was on site and available to people, along with an additional Ministry of Health staffer and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade."

Other support people, including cleaners and caterers, were also on-site.

The health ministry maintains there is a high likelihood of an imported case of coronavirus, while the likelihood of a sustained outbreak is low-moderate.

As of Sunday, more than 78,000 people have been diagnosed worldwide, and there have been more than 2400 deaths - the majority of both in mainland China.

There are still no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay says the ministry remains confident in its measures to keep coronavirus out of the country for as long as possible.

UNKNOWN NUMBER OF PEOPLE YET TO BE CONTACTED

The Ministry of Health has been unable to say how many people who have travelled through or from China since February 3 have yet to be contacted by a team consisting of dozens of staffers.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the ministry had not been in contact with as many as 800 people.

This is despite the ministry hiring 48 extra Mandarin-speaking staff members to "ensure it gets through calls as quickly as possible and to continue to regularly check on people's welfare and wellbeing as quickly as possible".

The ministry has been making its way through those who had travelled through China, after retrospectively asking people to put themselves in self-isolation and register with its telehealth service, Healthline.

Dr Caroline McElnay, director of public health, said on Sunday that 4979 people had registered for voluntary self-isolation with Healthline.

"We are confident at this stage that measures put in place by Government agencies, public health units and DHBs across the country have done the best possible job to ensure we keep [coronavirus] out the country for as long as possible," McElnay said.

Supplied/Tonia Xu Trucks being used to spray sanitiser down the streets of Zhengzhou in attempt to curb the coronavirus.