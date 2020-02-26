Selwyn District Council moves forward with Rolleston Health Hub, includes birthing unit

An artist's impression of the new Rolleston Health Hub.

Rolleston will get a primary birthing unit as part of a planned health and social services hub.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) signed a lease for the facility on Tuesday, giving the Selwyn District Council the green light to begin construction on the $14.7 million health hub project.

The council first proposed the hub in 2017 to improve access to health services for the rapidly growing Selwyn population. The CDHB board signed off on plans at a meeting on Tuesday to become the primary leaseholder.

Construction on the health hub, to be built on land opposite the council buildings on Norman Kirk Drive, is expected to start in early March. Naylor Love was appointed by the council as lead contractor on the build.

CDHB services, including the primary birthing unit, will be housed on one floor. The health hub will also house a general practice, radiology services provided by Pacific Radiology and other community health and social services.

"This is another example of Selwyn looking well ahead and investing strategically to ensure the district continues to grow and prosper," Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said.

123rf The health hub will include a primary birthing unit operated by the CDHB.

"Both organisations are looking to provide for the future needs of our Selwyn population, and this centre is a positive step."

The hub, which will take design elements from the Rangiora Health Hub, should be built by late 2020 or early 2021, with services due to be up and running towards the middle of next year, a council spokesman said.

CDHB planning funding and decision support executive director Carolyn Gullery said the health board had been talking with maternity and dental staff about the facility; staff would help decide its internal layout.

"Our job is to provide the right services where people need them most, and we believe Rolleston is the right place for a fully integrated local health hub."

FILE PHOTO Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton says the health hub will help provide for the future needs of the local population.

The new primary birthing unit will join others in Ashburton, Rangiora and Lincoln. There has not been a public one in Christchurch since a birthing unit at Burwood Hospital was closed in 2016, placing pressure on Christchurch Women's Hospital.

College of Midwives Canterbury/West Coast chairwoman Davina Geddes has previously said the closure of the Burwood unit reduced choice for women and a primary birthing space was needed in central Christchurch.

In a maternity work plan, the CDHB included the creation of a central city primary birthing unit among several targets for improving services.

Last November, CDHB chief executive David Meates said a central city unit was "part of our future agenda".