Five years of endometriosis pain but today Azaria Howell can celebrate ... tentatively

Azaria Howell's teenage years were punctuated with agonising pain. But she considers herself lucky.

After five years of undiagnosed endometriosis she finally found out what was wrong and got treatment.

For others the delay can be longer and the operation less successful.

New guidelines being released Monday are expected to go someway to stop others spending years with the life-changing pain Howell suffered. There are today an estimated 130,000 New Zealand girls and women with endometriosis.

The guidelines, being released on Monday morning, give doctors and other health professionals a set of procedures for diagnosing and treating a notoriously over-looked gynaecological disease.

It is estimated one in 10 New Zealand women and girls, some as young as 10, suffer from endometriosis, an inflammatory pelvic disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found in places outside the uterus.

Howell, 18, who recently moved from Christchurch to Wellington to study political communications, remembers when the endometriosis first struck. She was 12.

"It marked the beginning of a seemingly never-ending rollercoaster of pain. I had to stay in bed throughout the agony ... [the pain] went off the scale, so much so that I had to create a new scale. Then it went off that one."

During the six years that followed, work, school and extra-curricular activities became "part time".

"Getting out of bed each day was a chore. Yet I had to, every hour, deal with my bleeding. It was a living hell. I felt nobody really understood, the medical profession told me I would 'get over it' and that my pains were just bad tummy cramps".

It was only, at the age of 15, when she heard of endometriosis and realised her symptoms matched.

But it would be two more years of pain - after other forms of treatment failed or were ruled out - that surgeons conducted endoscopic surgery, officially diagnosing and then removing visible signs of the disease.

Now - and fingers-crossed it stays this way - she is free of the disease and the pain. The government guidelines were welcomed, long-overdue, and not quite enough, she said.

"I wish the government would do more I could only afford my procedure [and avoid a long public health waiting list] due to health insurance, and I recognise how much of a privilege that was.

"Some women aren't so lucky, and the Government needs to change this and provide more funding in general to support the tens of thousands living with it nationwide".

Endometriosis New Zealand chief executive Deborah Bush said the new guidelines would do more to ensure symptoms were recognised early and treated in a timely manner.

Symptoms of Endometriosis

* Pain with periods (dysmenorrhoea). Often the most common symptom.

* Bowel problems like bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, pain with bowel movements, painful wind (sometimes diagnosed as Irritable Bowel Syndrome).

* Painful intercourse (dyspareunia).

* Sub-fertility or infertility.

* Tiredness and low energy.

* Pain in other places such as the lower back.

* Pain at other times e.g. with ovulation or intermittently throughout the month.

* Premenstrual syndrome (PMS). This might make you feel moody, emotional or irritable.

* Abnormal menstrual bleeding.

* Bladder troubles like interstitial cystitis (IC).