Coronavirus: Prime Minister says patient with coronavirus 'improving'

Jacinda Ardern visited the Healthline call centre on Saturday after the first confirmed case of coronavirus in NZ.

Health officials have contacted 18 passengers seated near a person infected with coronavirus, but not all have responded.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media on Sunday health officials will be knocking on doors to find the final people seated near the infected passengers.

A traveller infected with coronavirus flew into New Zealand on Wednesday, February 26, from Tehran, Iran via Bali on Emirates flight EK450.

Travellers wearing face masks exit the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport.

Ardern said the patient's condition was stable and continued to improve. The patient is being treated in Auckland City Hospital in an isolation room to prevent any spread of the disease.

Public health workers greet passengers arriving from Shanghai at Auckland airport.

The Government held back from announcing any tougher border control policies.

Every passenger would receive information about who to contact if they felt unwell, Ardern said.

Health officials would also test any passengers who arrived at the border showing symptoms.

Strict border controls are in place preventing visitors coming from or travelling through mainland China from entering the country. Iran was added to the list on Friday.

Ardern said she was constantly receiving advice from health officials on where restrictions could be needed and they were "constantly monitoring" the situation.

New Zealand had "incredibly robust" pandemic plans to track people who came into contact with coronavirus, she said. This case had been "text book".

People were complying with self-isolation rules - and some were even remaining in isolation after 14 days, she said.

Border controls are in place preventing visitors coming from or travelling through mainland China from entering the country. As of Friday, Iran is on this list.

The person being treated for coronavirus wasn't subject to any health checks on arrival to New Zealand despite being sick on the plane.

Healthline and the Auckland Primary Health Organisation were working together to reach those passengers, who travelled to Auckland on Emirates flight EK450 on Wednesday.

Public health officials would contact passengers sitting closest to the infected person, while staff from call centre Healthline would contact other passengers not believed to be in danger, but to reassure them.

Some passengers have criticised New Zealand's border controls, including a man who travelled on the Emirates flight.

Vincent-Goncalves said the Government's plan to stop COVID-19 breaching New Zealand borders was not up to standard when he arrived.

"Our only checks are at Customs, asking people if they have been to China, and that's [it]."

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has been ordered to cut the number of times it flies to Samoa due to coronavirus fears.

The Samoan Government issued a statement on Saturday forcing a number of airlines to reduce flights due to the "catastrophic" effect coronavirus could have on the Pacific Island nation.

Ardern said she had told the Samoan prime minister she supported the move.