Coronavirus: New Zealand's GPs 'definitely' trained to cope with the virus

Kiwi doctors are "definitely" up to dealing with the coronavirus, specialists say.

This comes after a poll found just four in 10 people (39 per cent) thought New Zealand's doctors were adequately trained to deal with Covid-19.

Kiwi views were shown in the poll of 1900 New Zealanders, conducted by Uttting Research on Sunday and Monday and exclusively obtained by Stuff.

But Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, was confident doctors could cope with the virus.

"New Zealand doctors are definitely trained to deal with cases," he said.

"We don't have a vaccination and doctors are up to date with the treatment. The average GP goes through 12 years of training.

"People can be assured," he added.

A third case of the virus was confirmed by the Ministry of Health early on Thursday.

Betty said the poll's results were a symptom of the anxiety the public were feeling about the virus.

And there was a lot of misinformation available.

But the virus should be understood alongside the flu - which killed 600 people per year, he said.

"The public can be reassured the majority of people are going to recover adequately," he said. "Eighty to 85 per cent of cases show mild to moderate symptoms."

Public anxiety could see extra demand on services.

"I think one of the concerns of increased anxiety is it's going to put extra demand on frontline GPs which are already at capacity," he said.

He reiterated people needed to phone ahead to their surgery or Healthline if they were concerned, where they would be given appropriate advice for next steps.

Hand hygiene and covering your mouth when you cough were also important.

​The Public Service Association has reassured the public that government and health sector workers are "painstakingly preparing" for the virus.

But the union has called for better funding for public and community services.

"Most New Zealanders want to feel confident that if they end up in hospital, the health system will have enough money to hire enough staff, provide enough medicine, and put enough beds on the ward.

"Most New Zealanders want to feel confident our borders are protected from the spread of disease and dangerous substances. This is what our taxes pay for, and it's worth it," national secretary Glenn Barclay said.

The Utting Research poll also found 41 per cent of Kiwis were worried about contracting the virus themselves, compared to 47 per cent who were unworried and 12 per cent unsure.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and there have been more than 3100 deaths.

The poll was conducted by John Utting of Australian firm for corporate clients with robocalls of 1900 people, with the results sampled to match New Zealand's population.

People with concerns for their health should call Healthline (0800 358 5453).



