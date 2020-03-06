Fourth positive coronavirus result confirmed as Auckland woman's partner

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fourth positive test for coronavirus in New Zealand.



This positive result is for a New Zealand citizen in his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week - an Auckland woman who travelled recently in Italy.

She told Stuff on Thursday evening that her husband had tested positive for the illness.



The immediate details of the case history of the Auckland couple, who recently arrived home from northern Italy, were outlined on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is underway and close contacts are already in self-isolation, a statement from the Ministry says.

The Auckland woman and mother was confirmed as being the second New Zealander with coronavirus on Tuesday night, after having travelled to Italy. She is the first New Zealander with the virus to speak out publicly.

"People assume we are these monsters that have all these symptoms out in public infecting people. We've had very, very, very few symptoms," the Auckland mother told Stuff on Thursday.

She said she was confident she'd done the right thing since arriving home, happy with public health providers, and alarmed at ignorant harassment directed at her family.