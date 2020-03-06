Coronavirus: Tool fans' risk depends on Auckland man's symptoms, expert says

The man now diagnosed with coronavirus attended the Tool's February 28 show at Spark Arena in central Auckland.

Most music fans at a Tool concert in Auckland are unlikely to have picked up coronavirus, but the chances of infection can't be ruled out, a disease expert says.

A man who has been diagnosed with coronavirus attended the February 28 concert in Auckland.

The man's wife, who also has coronavirus, told Stuff her husband had an occasional mild cough and felt some tiredness.

"If he wasn't sick for some days, it was probably quite unlikely that he was infectious at the time," Professor David Hayman said.

Even if a person with coronavirus sneezed and coughed in public, quite close contact was needed for others to pick up the virus, the Massey University professor said.

He said the evidence suggested people with coronavirus who did not display symptoms, such as fever or cough, were unlikely to be sharing the infection.

Tool also played a second concert on February 29, the night after the infected man attended.

Coronavirus was highly unlikely to have survived in the arena until the next concert, even if the venue was not cleaned or sterilised, Hayman added.

"We don't really know, but most of these viruses tend not to survive for more than a few hours."

The virus was vulnerable to sunlight and sudden temperature changes, Hayman added.

JEFF MCEWAN Tool had two shows in Auckland on February 28 and the night after (File photo).

Coronavirus could spread in situations including when mucus droplets were ejected in sneezes or coughs, or someone wiped snot or other bodily fluids from their face and deposited those on a surface someone else quickly touched.

Live music events have been cited as spreading the virus in Japan.

The Ministry of Health said the man was in Spark Arena's general admission standing area, in the front left hand quadrant.

People who were nearby were encouraged to be aware of coronavirus symptoms and if symptomatic, to call the dedicated coronavirus Healthline number, 0800 358 5453.

"Our advice is the risk is low for all others who attended this concert," the ministry added on Friday.

The Arena has referred queries about coronavirus and Tool to the ministry.

STUFF Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the man with coronavirus attended a Tool gig last Friday night.

On Thursday, the Auckland man's wife said she believed her family had been unfairly vilified.

She said she had taken precautions and asked several private healthcare providers for advice before she was finally tested for coronavirus.

The couple returned to Auckland in late February after visiting northern Italy.

The wife visited Palmerston North on Monday morning before returning to Auckland about lunchtime that day.

NEW VIRUS TYPES EVOLVE

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists reported finding two major new coronavirus types which could be causing infections.

"All around the world, the virus will be changing," Professor Michael Baker said.

The University of Otago public health expert said over time, virus types tended to become more infectious, but also less lethal to humans.

Evolutionary selection favoured viruses that spread quickly but did not kill their hosts, Baker said.

A virus "generation" was usually measured in a matter of days, he said.

The generation could be broadly defined as the time a virus entered a new host, had an incubation period, then infected another person.

CORONAVIRUS HEALTH ADVICE

​To minimise infection, wash hands thoroughly with alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.

People who have been in or through China, Iran, northern Italy or South Korea, or in close contact with someone with Covid-19 should self-isolate for 14 days from the departure date or close contact. They should also register with Healthline.

People showing symptoms who've recently visited mainland China, Iran, or had close contact with someone confirmed to have Covid-19, should phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453.