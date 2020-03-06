Coronavirus: Nurses raise concerns about their safety, availability of protective gear

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation were reporting growing anxiety about their health and safety in treating coronavirus, the union says.

Nurses are raising concerns about the availability and adequacy of protective equipment in hospitals, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows.

The nurses' union, New Zealand Nurses Organisation, said staff were becoming increasingly anxious about their safety and how well prepared district health boards were to handle the illness.

There have been four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – all in Auckland. The cases included a woman in her 60s who was being treated in hospital.

NZNO associate professional services manager Hilary Graham-Smith said the union had experienced an increase in concerns raised by nurses in recent days, including whether the equipment they had access to was "fit-for-purpose".

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: New Zealand nurses can refuse to work if worried about safety

* How New Zealand GPs, hospitals are bracing for coronavirus A small number of vulnerable nurses - such as those who were pregnant or immune-compromised - had been put on special leave so they weren't exposed to the illness, Graham-Smith said.

The level of anxiety among members had increased with the confirmation of new cases, she said.

Graham-Smith said nurses were led to believe that hospitals were prepared for potential Covid-19 cases, but "that's not what we are hearing from our members".

There was growing uncertainty and confusion among nurses about whether the health and safety provisions at their DHBs were adequate, she said.

The union was also fielding queries about the types of protective equipment required, including the right googles and masks to wear, or if their hair should be covered, Graham-Smith said.

And it was not just nurses in hospitals who were worried.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Nurses across the country - not just in Auckland where cases have been confirmed - were reporting anxiety about availability of protective equipment, the union says.

Primary care nurses - those in GP practices - were reporting "huge worry about whether they were sufficiently resourced to cope" should the number of confirmed cases continue to climb, she said.

Under the Health and Safety Act, employees can to refuse to work if their health and wellbeing isn't being adequately protected.

Employers had responsibilities under the legislation to make sure staff were adequately protected and the right equipment was provided, Graham-Smith said.

Graham-Smith said some had asked whether they could be forced to work, or forced to treat a patient with Covid-19.

Jarred Williamson One of the four confirmed coronavirus patients in New Zealand was being treated in hospital (file photo).

She said a nurse with a pre-existing condition making them more vulnerable shouldn't be expected to expose themselves to the illness.

"We have to be available to care for these people, and as long as [DHBs] have all the right protections in place I think most nurses will get on and do what they do so well."

A spokesperson for the DHBs has been approached for comment.