Coronavirus: No need to panic over 'casual contact' with infected patients, experts say

People who have unknowingly come into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus shouldn't panic, infectious disease experts say.

The fourth person to be diagnosed, a man who had arrived back in Auckland from Italy, attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland last Friday.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of general Covid-19 symptoms - coughing, a fever and difficulty breathing.

But people who had this kind of indirect contact with infected people shouldn't be overly worried, according to microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles from the University of Auckland.

Here's everything we know about the virus, how it's passed on, and daily precautions you should take.

HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS

The novel coronavirus - known as Covid-19 - is spread through large and small droplets.

These droplets are generated in the spit, coughs, and sneezes of infected people.

Ahn Young-joon/AP People who have unknowingly come into contact with some of New Zealand's confirmed coronavirus cases shouldn't panic, according to an infectious disease expert. (File photo)

WHAT IS THE INFECTION RATE?

Calculating the exact rate of infection has been difficult, as is determining the death rate.

In January, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported human-to-human transmission was occurring at an estimated R0 (r-nought - basic reproduction number) of 1.4 to 2.5. This means that every infected person could infect between 1.4 and 2.5 people each.

Retired virologist Lance Jennings explained this infection rate is similar to the Sars outbreak in 2003, which had an R0 of 2, and seasonal influenza which has an R0 of around 1.3. However, it is dramatically less than measles, which has an R0 of around 18.

"So, in general, these viruses are ... difficult to be passed from person-to-person, it does require close contact," he explained.

From March 1 to March 5 there was a 9.4 per cent increase in confirmed cases globally - cases increased by about 2 per cent daily.

HOW DOES IT TRANSFER?

The primary route of transmission for the virus is through small and large droplets generated through an infected person's spit, cough and sneeze. Transferring the virus from unwashed hands to a mucous membrane on your face - eyes, mouth or nose - is a secondary form.

Jennings said if someone is within a metre or two metres of an individual spreading these droplets they could breathe them in.

However, if an infected person coughed near you, you aren't guaranteed to contract it. Wiles said it depends on how much virus they release into the air and if they cough directly on another person.

"If they coughed on you and you have got the virus on you and it was in your face or ... on your hands and you touched your face, then you have a higher chance of getting it than somebody who that doesn't happen to.

"We can't put any numbers on [the chances], we just know you have been exposed so you have a higher risk of picking it up."

HOW LIKELY ARE YOU TO CONTRACT THE VIRUS AT A CONCERT?

According to Wiles, it's not very likely you would contract the virus by simply attending a concert.

"It will be the people that were really close that will be most at risk, [that] doesn't mean they will actually pick it up, [they're] just at a higher risk."

"Casual contact" isn't cause for concern at the moment, as most recorded cases of community transfers are from people who have been in close contact with the infected person for prolonged periods of time. The chances of someone contracting the virus from a casual contact are "fairly low".

Dean Carruthers Most people who attended the Tool concert in Auckland shouldn't be concerned, says Associate Professor and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles✓ from The University of Auckland.

WHAT ABOUT ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT?

The virus can survive on surfaces for hours or days at a time in some instances, but this doesn't mean you need to avoid touching shared spaces like door handles or elevator buttons.

"If somebody's been coughing and there's virus on a handrail, you can touch that, it's fine, you need to just wash your hands afterwards," Wiles explained.

"You don't need to be terrified of any surface or getting on a bus - that's not the message at all. You just need to make sure you wash your hands."

Regularly washing your hands is touted as being one of the best defences against the virus, which has already infected 95,333 people globally, according to WHO.

WHAT ABOUT IF YOU WERE ON A FLIGHT WITH SOMEONE WHO HAD IT?

People who were seated in the two rows directly in front and behind infected people are being contacted, which is in line with international evidence and advice.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously said beyond those rows "passengers do not need to be concerned as they would have had no contact with that traveller, but again we're going above and beyond."

For the first confirmed case, health officials made the decision to contact all passengers on the flight. However, much like the concert, only people immediately next to the infected passenger were most at risk, and even then that risk was low.

Emirates announced it has enhanced its cleaning procedures since the virus began spreading.

ARE YOU MORE AT RISK IF YOU LIVE WITH SOMEONE WHO IS INFECTED?

Wiles explained most of the recorded cases resulting from community transmission are among people who live together.

"They're generally living in the same house, having more than just a few hours of contact."

Prolonged close contact did place you at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, an infected person in self-isolation should avoid having face-to-face contact within one metre of others for more than 15 minutes.

It advised people who lived in share houses or with family members to "limit contact" where appropriate.

People living with an infected person, who haven't contracted the virus themselves, are advised not to share dishes, glasses, utensils, towels or pillows, and wash all items thoroughly. There is no need for them to self-isolate.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF A COLLEAGUE CONTRACTS THE VIRUS?

All of the same precautions apply.

The employer of the country's third confirmed case, New Zealand Steel, which owns Glenbrook Steel Mill in south Auckland's Waiuku, is adhering to advice from the Ministry of Health and has contacted employees that had primary contacted with the infected person.

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Professor David Hayman, an infectious disease ecology expert from Maseey Univeristy says having contact with someone before they even show symptoms doesn't present a great risk.

Measures taken at the steel mill could be replicated across the country - it is advising staff to speak with a supervisor or manager if they are feeling unwell.

The Ministry of Health recommends the use of personal protective equipment - such as face masks - in workplaces where people are likely to come in contact with the disease.

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?

Wiles has one simple piece of advice for New Zealanders who had casual contact with infected patients: "Don't panic, be prepared, wash your hands."

People who attended the Tool concert and were on the same flights as some of the confirmed cases are being told to be on the lookout for symptoms.

"When people are not vigilant and they do come down with symptoms and think 'oh, this is just a cold' ... and carry on about their daily business, then that's where we start to see problems because ... we'll end up with more cases," Wiles said.

"That's what we're trying to avoid."

Symptoms for the novel coronavirus are similar to that of the flu - coughing, a fever and difficulty breathing, which can be a sign of possible pneumonia. However, it can present differently from case-to-case. The second and fourth confirmed cases are said to have shown "very, very, very few symptoms", most of which mimicked jetlag.

Professor David Hayman, an infectious disease ecology expert from Massey University, says symptoms can appear mild at first.

"It may never be very dangerous for most people, but we need to protect those most at risk and crowding increases the chances of transmissions."

He says having contact with someone in the days before their symptoms appear doesn't present a great risk.

The incubation period can last between two and 10 days, according to WHO estimates.

The virus can be killed with disinfectant, Wiles said, but it was important to clean surfaces correctly. "You need to spray something and then leave it for 10 seconds."

The Ministry of Health recommends practising good hand hygiene - washing hands regularly with soap and water, or cleansing with hand sanitiser - staying home if you're sick, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow, and cleaning surfaces regularly.

Face masks are not recommended for most people in the community who aren't showing symptoms.

The current risk in New Zealand is extremely low, Hayman explained, but that could change if more cases emerge. For the time being, he believes there is no need to people for be staying home or cancelling events, unless they are presenting symptoms.

"In general, if people have any symptoms of an infectious disease, they should try to avoid contact with others as best as possible, taking a precautionary approach."

Anyone with symptoms is advised to remain at home and phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453.