Coronavirus: Three Kiwis on Grand Princess cruise ship to be tested

Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed the latest coronavirus case, the fourth in New Zealand, attended a Tool concert at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday night.

Three New Zealanders who were passengers on board an American cruise ship suspected of being a new source of coronavirus outbreak will be tested for it.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday evening that it was notified by the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, that eight passengers from New Zealand who were on the Grand Princess may have been in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The eight passengers were on the ship between February 11-21, and all have already returned to New Zealand.

The ship's owner and operator, Carnival, confirmed to Stuff on Friday that three Kiwi citizens remained on board the ship as crew members. It's unknown whether there were any Kiwi passengers now on board.

SCOTT STRAZZANTE The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on February 11. Three Kiwis who were on board the ship, who have since returned to New Zealand, would be tested.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Man who tested positive went to Tool concert

* Fourth positive coronavirus result confirmed as woman's partner

* Coronavirus: Third confirmed case of coronavirus

By Friday afternoon, public health officials had spoken to seven of the eight passengers who had returned to New Zealand, and had completed health interviews. Four of them were "well" and posed no risk of coronavirus, the ministry said.

However, three were assessed as needing to be tested. One of the eight has yet to be contacted by the ministry.

One of the three requiring testing was already in medical care at North Shore Hospital in Auckland, and appropriate testing and public health actions were under way, the ministry said.

1 NEWS Meanwhile the UK has recorded its first Covid-19 fatality and the death toll has increased in Italy.

Contact tracing for close contacts of that person had also started "as a precaution", including tracing of some health care staff.

More details would be provided on the passengers at a press conference on Saturday afternoon, the ministry said.

Health officials in the United States told CNBC on Friday NZT that both passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess ship, anchored off Northern California, had developed symptoms.

It wasn't allowed to dock in San Francisco after news broke that it had previously had a passenger on board who became the first person to die from coronavirus in California, CNN reported.

MICHELE SMITH/AP In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a Coast Guard helicopter delivering virus testing kits hovers above the Grand Princess cruise ship Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to hold off the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew could be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died and at least one other became infected. Princess Cruises says fewer than 100 of those aboard have been identified for testing.

FOUR CONFIRMED CASES IN NEW ZEALAND

The news comes as New Zealand reported its fourth case of coronavirus on Friday.

The most recent positive result was a man his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week - an Auckland woman in her 30s who had recently returned from northern Italy.

The first case was a person in their 60s who had travelled back to Auckland from Iran. They remained in hospital in an improving condition.

The third case - a man in his 40s - was a resident who had contracted coronavirus after his family members returned home to Auckland from a trip to Iran, suggesting there may be other cases.

KENZABURO FUKUHARA/AP It's not the first time Kiwis have been caught up in a coronavirus outbreak involving a cruise ship. Pictured, the Diamond Princess off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, hosted several New Zealanders who were later confirmed as having coronavirus.

NOT FIRST INFECTED CRUISE SHIP INVOLVING KIWIS

Previously, six New Zealanders who were on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Japan were evacuated to Whangaparāoa Military Base in Auckland. They were released from Whangaparāoa on Thursday after serving out a 14-day period of quarantine.

Four other Kiwis who were on board the Diamond Princess were diagnosed with coronavirus and treated in hospital in Japan.

Two had since been discharged and returned to New Zealand. The other two had also been discharged, and were presumed to be back in New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the last group of about 130 crew members left the Diamond Princess, ending the quarantine which left more than one fifth of the ship's original population infected with the coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 98,000 people have contracted coronavirus, and there's been more than 3300 deaths.