Coronavirus: Fonterra, EY start banning meetings, travel to curb virus' spread

Businesses are starting to instruct their workers in "social distancing," banning meetings and in some cases, asking workers to work from home.

Accounting firm EY has asked all employees who can to work from home for 14 days.

And Fonterra has banned its staff from having large gatherings, face-to-face meetings in the workplace and all site visits, as well as all domestic and international travel until May.

Its milk collections don't involve face-to-face contact for tanker drivers, a spokeswoman said.

In a statement, EY said that "while we have no confirmed cases of the virus at EY New Zealand we are taking the step to encourage all our EY people in New Zealand to leverage their ability to work flexibly and remotely from today."

The company was also restricting all international travel, and non-essential domestic travel.

Massey University has asked staff to defer all work-related international travel until further notice and consider deferring any personal overseas travel.

ASA ANDERSEN/MASSEY Public events like Wellington's CubaDupa Festival are now in doubt.

For those who can't work from home, concern is ramping up. E tū, the union which represents 8000 aviation workers, is concerned about its members' jobs and safety.

"Thousands of workers and their families will be affected as cabin crew, caterers, aviation security, customs, airport workers, engineers, ground handlers, refuellers, and cargo workers see a massive drop off in work. Workers risk redundancies if these hard measures carry on too long," E tū aviation spokesman Savage said.

Meanwhile, in the arts, it remains to be seen how many shows and public events will be cancelled to help stem the spread of the virus.

Auckland's Pasifika Festival was canned on Friday, and organisers are mulling whether to cancel Wellington's Cupa Dupa and Homegrown concerts later this month.

Ticketmaster is advising ticketholders that it will be in touch with anyone who has booked for a show that has been cancelled or postponed.

Cancelled shows included comedian Russell Brand's shows over the weekend and several other acts such as The Hu and JR Richards Live & Ekko Park have canned their shows for virus reasons.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Warehouse has decided to limit the sale of some household items such as toilet paper that have been subject to stockpiling.

Uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19 on balance sheets is prompting some companies to withdraw their profit guidance.

Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport have done so, and on Monday morning listed hospitality company Good Spirits Hospitality said it was doing the same.

GSH said it had taken various measures to mitigate the virus' financial impact such as managing employee expense ratios to revenues and reducing forward orders.

However, the company now believed the financial impact could be more significant than estimated.

Sky TV has also said it was "assessing the immediate implications for the company" in the light of sports events being hit by travel restrictions and the audience restrictions that have seen many games play to empty stadiums.

While retail sales are down as a result of Covid-19, New Zealand retailers are not at the point that many are overseas in shutting their doors or limiting their hours.

Overseas Walmart is limiting hours to 6am to 11pm to ensure stores can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock.

Other retailers are following Apple and closing their stores, including Urban Outfitters, Everlane and Patagonia.

- with assistance from AP.