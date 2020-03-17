Tourism industry welcomes Government package but worries about limits on assistance





New Zealand Parliament Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveils $12.1b package to help protect the economy against the coronavirus fallout.

The tourism and hospitality sectors have welcomed the Government's $12.1b coronavirus rescue package but are worried there is insufficient help for larger businesses.

It included wage subsidies of $585 per full time employee up to a cap of $150,000 for each applicant, and Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) chief executive Chris Roberts said the substantial package would provide much needed relief for small businesses.

But he said jobs were still very much under threat because the disappointingly low cap for wage subsidies did not address the needs of larger companies.

"That $150,000 is roughly equivalent to 20 jobs. We have medium-sized businesses telling us they're looking at having to lay off 50, 100 or 200 staff and they'll only be able to get a wage subsidy for 20.

"The Government says it wants tailor-made recovery packages for larger businesses, but that's a lot of businesses to be talking to and those conversations need to be happening with great urgency.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Government's giant $12.1b scheme will pay for people to stay in work and at home

* Coronavirus: tourism 'wave of cancellations' could trigger lay-offs

* Coronavirus: Limiting big events throws conference industry

* Coronavirus: Government advises that all events of more than 500 people should be cancelled

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

AMANDA CROPP/STUFF Empty beds and restaurants, idle tour buses and rental cars add up to a lot of pain for the tourism industry which is relying on Government help to survive the impact of coronavirus.

The wage subsidy of $585 per week for a full time staff member and $350 for a part timer is available for up to 12 weeks for businesses that can prove they suffered a 30 per cent decline in revenue for any month between January and the end of June compared with the previous year.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said the package was a significant one but it did not sufficiently address her industry's concerns and she would be looking for further specific support.

"It's only a fraction of what's needed for our industry because our recovery will potentially take up to 12 months."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF There were 20,200 visitor arrivals from China in the last week of January, but tough border controls saw this fall to under 1,000 in the week to 23 February. Now all international tourism has been hit by new rules insisting arrivals self isolate for 14 days.

Restaurant Association chief executive of Marisa Bidois regards the financial assistance offered as a good "first step," but said that, given how quickly the situation was changing, it was not a long term solution and would likely need to be reviewed.

"It will go a long way to assisting those that have been hit in the early stages ... You only need to look overseas to see how it could end up."

Bidois said some of her 2300 members running cafes and restaurants had reported losses of up to 60 per cent so they definitely qualified on that basis.

"At our last estimation approximately $6 million a week was being lost by hospitality business which has now increased to $10 million a week."

That figure was expected to increase further if Kiwis became more nervous about eating out for fear of contracting coronavirus.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Cafes and restaurants are concerned a drop in public socialising will adversely affect patronage and the taxi industry said it could dampen business for drivers too.

Hospitality contributed more than $11 billion per year to the economy and employed more than 133,000, so support was important to minimise job losses, said Bidois.

She was aware of 10 hospitality businesses that had already shut down as a result of coronavirus and the association was dealing with 200 considering lay offs, restructuring or closure.

President of the Rental Vehicle Association James Dalglish likened the coronavirus to "Armageddon" for the rental fleet of about 50,000 cars and campervans, and said the relief package released on Tuesday was good news for smaller operators.

Dalglish, the managing director of Go Rentals, had watched his business "fall off a cliff" following the weekend announcement of 14 days isolation for all overseas arrivals.

With 150 employees and a multi million dollar pay roll, he was disappointed with the lump sum cap on wage subsidies.

He was also hoping for more tax relief, such as a reprieve from paying PAYE for 90 days, and surprised at the decision to go ahead with the minimum wage increase on April 1.

"There are some positives, but it feels like may be the larger businesses have not been considered and the focus has been on the smaller and medium enterprises, but hey we have got to try and keep everyone alive," said Dalglish.