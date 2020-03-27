Coronavirus: Midwives beg for equipment, masks and gloves from DHBs

Midwife Kim Murray with her grandson Jett, who she helped deliver.

Some desperate midwives are having to cancel appointments with expectant mums as they struggle to source masks, gloves and hand sanitiser.

Shortages of safety equipment have been ongoing for weeks due to coronavirus, with dental workers and funeral directors also struggling for supplies.

Community midwives work independently and have always sourced their own equipment, but with the current shortages they are relying on the district health boards.

Waikato midwife Kim Murray is no longer seeing clients face-to-face unless it's urgent.

Murray has five expectant mothers due to give birth within the lockdown period.

She's not sure how to keep herself - or the pregnant women - safe, if she can't get protective equipment: gloves, masks, sanitiser, disposable overalls, and gowns.

"I asked [Waikato DHB] to see if they had anything we could have and was told there was personal protective equipment available to midwives but only if they have a suspected [Covid-19] case."

Murray has been a midwife for 16 years and has worked the past three years in Hamilton.

"There's a massive risk here if we're unprotected. There's a massive risk of [contracting] this virus.

"The virus has an unknown and long incubation period. We can do all the screening, but if that person potentially has an infection and it's passed onto me and then I go to the next house and I pass it onto them - I can't risk that - these are new babies, you know.

"I'm not seeing [the pregnant women] and they have pretty clear instructions to get in touch with me if they have concerns or if they really need me."

In the Bay of Plenty, Whakatāne midwife Louise Power said midwives in her region were also struggling for equipment, including disposable gowns and disposable overalls.

Further north, the Auckland Homebirth Community put out an urgent request for potable hoses and air pumps as they experience an increase in the number of women giving birth at home.

Community member Rose Fisher said they were able to source a lot of the extra equipment they needed but they were still in desperate need of isopropyl alcohol and hand sanitiser as the current supply will run out quickly.

"There has been a very noticeable increase in people inquiring about birthing at home, not just in Auckland, but throughout the country.

"While it's wonderful to be able to support more whānau on their homebirth journeys, most of us are volunteers and there is considerably more strain on what we can provide.

"That said, the homebirth community has been wonderful in coming together to support everyone."

Fisher said requests, especially about birth pools, quadrupled in the past week.

At Southern DHB, however, the hospitals were providing their community midwives with gloves and masks, Acting Director Midwifery Heather La Dell, said.

"We are particularly conscious of the safety of midwives, especially those working in the community.

"We are providing midwives with personal protective equipment and information about Covid-19 and how to keep themselves and the families they are providing care to, safe.

"We are providing them with a small pack for each midwife of masks and gowns, that they will be able to replenish should they need to."

Waikato District Health Board, Bay of Plenty DHB and the Ministry of Health have been contacted for comment.

On Friday, the Government announced more than 640,000 masks - two-weeks supply - would be sent to hospitals around the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 4 million masks would be released to the health sector in coming weeks, and a further 4 million to essential workers outside the health sector.

It comes as the country's major doctors' union pleaded for people to stop stealing equipment needed to treat people with coronavirus.

The demand for masks, sanitiser and gloves has seen items sold out at stores across the country, including pharmacies and hardware stores, while some have been sold a premium.

But a New Zealand clothing manufacturer Cactus Outdoor may soon be able to make a dent in the demand.

Ben Kepes' Christchurch company has launched its version of a wool face mask with a filter used by Nasa.

The mask incorporates filter technology produced by Auckland company Lanaco.

The filters protects against particles, pollution, bacteria and some viruses.

