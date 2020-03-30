Womens Refuge suggests code word for domestic violence amid Covid-19 lockdown

Concerned neighbours could establish a code word with those they fear are at risk of domestic violence in the coronavirus lockdown, Women's Refuge says.

New Zealand entered a nationwide four-week lockdown, at midnight last Wednesday to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Marlborough Women's Refuge and Sexual Violence Support Centre manager Rachel Black said isolation could have detrimental effects on people living with their abusers. When confined to the house, there were more opportunities for abusers to be violent with their victims.

"We have already seen spikes in other countries of 30-60 per cent during lock down periods," Black said.

"Isolation from wider family, friends and colleagues is a well-known method abusers use to exercise control over victims. Increased isolation is essentially an ideal scenario for an abuser."

DAVID JAMES/STUFF Marlborough Women's Refuge and Sexual Violence Support Centre manager Rachel Black said isolation can have detrimental effects on people living with their abusers.

In the second half of last year the Women's Refuge received 914 calls through its crisis line. In the same period, 211 women and 66 children accessed the refuge's services, but Black said a high percentage of domestic violence also goes unreported.

She expected a noticeable increase in calls as a the lock down progressed.

As an essential service the Women's refuge will remain operational during alert level 4. Women in danger could still ring the crisis line on 0800REFUGE, send a message through the Women's Refuge Facebook page or email info@refuge.rog.nz.

Friends, family and neighbours could also help to make women in vulnerable situations feel less isolated.

"If you are concerned about somebody else, you can support them by keeping in touch with them," Black said.

"First and foremost be aware that during the lock down period their conversations and activities may be monitored."

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF On Thursday the Government announced it would give $27 million to social service providers like the Salvation Army and Women's Refuge (pictured Waikato Womens Refuge in Frankton, Hamilton).

She suggested friends could set up regular times to talk, and agree on a code word together.

"If they message you that word, you can call the police and ask them to check on them."

Black also suggested checking friends had everything they needed, such as food, medication and sanitary items, as an abusive partner could withhold these items.

On Thursday the Government announced it would give $27 million to social service providers like the Salvation Army and Women's Refuge to help the vulnerable in a locked-down New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would allow these organisations to keep housing people, feeding people, and sheltering people from domestic violence, given the increased demand in a time of lock down.