Coronavirus: Otago/Southland Covid-19 rate continues to climb

The Southern District Health Board has 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to escalate across Otago and Southland, which is second only to Auckland.

On Monday it was confirmed there were 14 new cases in the Southern District Health board's catchment area - which covers the centres of Dunedin, Invercargill and the Queenstown Lakes, making the new total 83.

Only Auckland District Health Board had a larger number of cases with 91, but has a significantly larger population.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF The high number of Covid-19 cases in the Queenstown Lakes District is "heart breaking" the mayor says.

The southern region has a population of 329,000.

Authorities say most cases in the region are directly linked to international travel, the World Hereford Conference, held in Queenstown, and the Wanaka A&P Show.

In the Queenstown Lakes region there are 24 cases as of Sunday, with more to be confirmed by the Southern DHB on Monday afternoon.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said the numbers were heart-breaking.

While the majority of cases could still be connected to overseas travel, there was continued concern over the risk of community transmission and cases unrelated to travel, he said.

He reiterated the need for everyone to stay home.

"This new information underlines that need more than ever."

Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming told Stuff he was "concerned with the relatively high numbers".

"But to date the numbers requiring access to hospital have been relatively small, which is positive."

The DHB was focused on working alongside public health officials at the community-based assessment centres, and contact tracing.

Dunedin Hospital's Intensive Care Unit could be expanded if more Covid-19 cases required treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

The health board announced 11 new Southern DHB cases on Sunday, including 69 confirmed cases and one probable case.

One person is in Dunedin Hospital in a designated ward.

The largest number of cases in the region are in Dunedin with 25. There are eight confirmed cases in Invercargill.

The Southern District Health Board has set up Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) at the three main centres but patients must phone for an assessment before attending.

They are available at 398 Cumberland St, in Dunedin (022 001 7624), 40 Clyde St, in Invercargill (022 010 4598) and Lake Hayes Pavilion, near Queenstown (022 010 3860).

Designated general practices are set up for Covid-19 testing in areas that don't have a CBAC in operation.