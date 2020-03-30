Coronavirus: Surgeon pleads with DIYers to stay safe and leave hospitals free

An orthopaedic surgeon is pleading with Kiwi DIY enthusiasts to be extra "mindful" about safety during the coronavirus lockdown.

While being stuck at home for four weeks might seem like the perfect opportunity to get to those "outstanding jobs", Dr Tim Love fears they might lead to a deluge of avoidable accidents flooding emergency rooms.

"New Zealand hospitals need to be able to cope with an unprecedented demand on services should Covid-19 get away on us," Love said, in an open letter to Kiwi DIY enthusiasts.

123RF.com Rates of DIY-related injuries are expected to go up while more people are at home during the level 4 lockdown, ACC says (file photo).

"Right now, I'd rather be at home in my family bubble than having to come in and fix someone's broken leg after they fell off a ladder while cleaning their gutters.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: keeping your car virus-free

* Coronavirus: How to deep clean your home during and after a virus outbreak

* Coronavirus: How cleaning 'high-touch' surfaces can help to prevent illness

* Don't touch that: How to avoid coronavirus

"We don't want to see people needing surgical treatment for injuries caused by power tools, falling off ladders, or any other home accident that could be prevented by taking care and not tackling jobs you don't have the skills to do."

Operating on a patient with Covid-19 creates a "real risk" of infecting all members of a surgical team and infection can be difficult to eradicate from the operating theatre, Love said.

Surgeons also must use a lot of personal protective equipment (PPE), which would be better given to colleagues in emergency departments and intensive care units, he said.

By taking care at home, Kiwis can help reduce the risk to all workers involved in the treatment of such preventable injuries.

TOM LEE/STUFF The Department of Conservation has asked Kiwis to stay home and not go tramping, hiking or mountain biking (file photo).

Love also asked families to be mindful around other activities, such as allowing one child on a trampoline at a time or taking extra care on bike rides.

Now is not the time to tackle that big jump on your mountain bike you've been trying to get up the courage to do, he said.

"Quite honestly, hospital is the last place you need to be now. It will also leave those beds and operating teams free to do life saving treatment for those who don't have a choice."

ACC has also voiced similar concerns, saying it was likely the number of home-related injures will rise in 2020 with more people at home in self-isolation.

Coastguard New Zealand has urged people to stay off the water during the lockdown so lifesavers don't have to leave self-isolation to rescue them.

Meanwhile, the Department of Conservation's response to Covid-19 is: "Everyone should stay at home and put recreation on hold".

Going out and about places people at risk and puts pressure on the emergency services if they have to respond, its website said.

ACC'S TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE DURING DIY