Coronavirus: Why can't home care workers get protective equipment?

Liz Fogarty, a home care support worker in Hawke's Bay, is one of many concerned about going to work without PPE gear.

Careworkers who work with elderly, sick and vulnerable all over the country have not been supplied personal protective equipment, but the director-general of health says he's committed to seeing that they get what they need.

Over the past week Stuff and other media have been contacted by home support carers, and their clients and families, concerned the workers were not receiving adequate coronavirus protective gear.

The concerns have been raised from all corners of the country and involve workers from numerous companies contracted to DHBs or the Ministry of Health to provide the in home support.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry was working to get distribution channels in place so even those working out in the community who wouldn't normally use PPE have got access to what they need.

Last week Georgina Morrison told Stuff she was stunned to learn from her Hastings-based aunt that the careworkers who visited her at home up to three times a day were not wearing protective equipment such as face masks and gloves.

belchonock/123rf Georgina Morrison was stunned to learn that carers looking after her aunt were not wearing protective gear. (File photo)

"I was just reaching out to see if she was OK and help her set up online banking and so on. I told her it was important no-one came in her house. She said she still had carers coming in and she was really worried because they were not wearing masks and gloves," Morrison said.

Unions representing the workers have also spoken out on their behalf.

E tū director Kirsty McCully said news that 21 West Coast hospital workers were now self-isolating after being exposed to a patient with covid-19, who later died, t has raised additional concerns for the support workforce.

She said workers felt processes and protocols in their sector are not robust enough to cope with the complexities aof self-isolation .

National secretary of the Public Services Association, Kerry Davies, said while the union welcomed news that domestic production of personal protective equipment (PPE) is to be ramped up,not enough had been done for home support workers.



The PSA has met repeatedly with government officials, advocating for the urgent provision of PPE to essential workers and for the Ministry of Health to provide specific guidelines for home support workers.



"In the health sector alone, thousands of PSA members are on the front line right now, battling to keep New Zealand safe. Whether they are in DHBs, mental health, disability or home support, they all need reliable access to PPE," Davies said.

Hastings home support carer Liz Fogarty was one of thousands providing the frontline service.



"I have approximately 142 visits (assignments) per fortnight. Some of my clients also have other support workers and essential workers visiting them. Some of those support workers also have a list of other clients that they visit," she said.

"As a support worker we get up close and personal with our clients, we feed them, we shower them, we toilet them, we blow their noses, we cover their coughs, we give medications, we test thier bloods, we drain their catheter bags and so much more," she said.

As of Monday morning, the Ministry of Health guidelines stated that PPE such as face masks can reduce the spread of infection and "may be recommended in workplaces where people are more likely to come in contact with the disease".

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ on Monday morning that the Ministry was "definitely committed to ensuring that every frontline health worker that needs PPE - masks and other things like gloves, if needed - have got access to them".

He said it was "not something our distribution chains usually do so we are working very hard to get those new distribution chains in place".

"We want our front line health staff, not only to be safe, but to feel safe and have access to PPE for when they need to use it. We are working to get distribution channels in place so even those working out in the community who wouldn't normally use PPE have got access to what they need," he said.