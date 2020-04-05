Covid-19 cases rise in the south

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been a public face of the Covid-19 pandemic response in New Zealand.

The number of people with Covid-19 in the southern region has risen to 160, with 27 of those cases in Invercargill.

On Friday there were 132 cases in the southern region, spanning Southland and Otago, but the number had risen to 151 cases on Saturday morning and to 160 cases on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the total figure on Sunday, 63 were in the Queenstown Lakes district, 42 in Dunedin, 27 in Invercargill, 12 in Central Otago, nine in Southland district, five in Clutha and one each in Gore district and Waitaki.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1039, with 89 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

