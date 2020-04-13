Nelson's Manuka Street Hospital prepared to assist DHB with coronavirus outbreak

Manuka Street Hospital is prepared to support Nelson Hospital during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The only private hospital in Nelson is on standby to provide assistance to Nelson Hospital, should it be needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Manuka Street Hospital general manager Margaret Gibbs said apart from some life-saving immunotherapy treatments, the hospital was "essentially empty" and was it prepared to assist Nelson Hospital.

She said most staff were currently working from home and she had provided Nelson Marlborough Health with a status update on its staff, capacity and stores.

"We are waiting to engage with the district health board around what a recovery plan for the area might look like.

"We are basically on standby for them incase they are overwhelmed, which I don't believe they are as yet."

Gibbs said a number of policy and physical changes had been made to ensure the safety of patients, staff and specialists.

The hospital is the only private specialist surgical hospital in Nelson. It is jointly owned by Southern Cross Hospitals and the Manuka Street Charitable Trust.

It has three operating theatres, 22 beds in private rooms and a day stay unit with six beds and underwent extensive renovations in 2017.

Nelson Hospital Emergency Operations Centre incident controller Lexie O'Shea said Manuka Street Hospital was one of its partners for the Covid-19 response and would be used in some capacity if needed during the outbreak.

There are 140 beds at Nelson Hospital, seven beds in the intensive care unit, four negative pressure rooms and 15 ventilators.

The health board had responded to the Alert Level 4 status by re-prioritising all healthcare services.

Last month, O'Shea announced all non- urgent elective services, procedures and outpatient appointments would be postponed.

Alden Williams/Fairfax NZ Manuka Street Hospital is the only private hospital in Nelson.

She said there was still capacity for acute and emergency patients.

"The best way we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our hospitals is by reducing the number of people coming in to the hospital area – both staff and visitors."

On April 1, Nelson Marlborough Health announced it was adopting a no-visitors policy at its hospitals.

There were a few exceptions, where one visitor would be allowed access once they were screened. That included visiting an end of life patient, parents or legal guardians supporting a child, a breast feeding mother of an inpatient or someone supporting a birthing mother.

Approval had to be obtained from the charge nurse manager of the department before visiting.

There were limited access points into Nelson Hospital for staff and other essential workers.

"All non-staff who absolutely need to be in the hospital are screened and must pass screening before entry is permitted."

Where possible, health board staff were working from home. It had limited the number of people attending meetings in one room and were using technology like video conferencing app Zoom to connect staff.

It had also increased capacity to hold virtual appointments, using phone or video calls to connect with patients where possible.

"This will enable clinicians, GP's and patients to have their appointment without patients leaving home."

O'Shea said dedicated teams of staff had been created to care for patients infected with Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 areas and routes were being maintained throughout the hospital.

Pre-triage areas had been set up so patients could be assessed without entering the hospital.