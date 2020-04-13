Chemicals found in household plastics linked to premature birth risk

Exposure to chemicals found in plastic has been linked to the risk of premature birth.

New research from Harvard University says couples looking to conceive could be warned to reduce their phthalate exposure.

Phthalates, a group of chemicals used to make plastics, have already been linked to a number of health issues, including asthma, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, breast cancer, and obesity.

However, University of Canterbury Associate Professor Dr Sally Gaw said people shouldn't fear and avoid all plastic products.

READ MORE:

* Plastic use in NZ by 2030: Ecotourism, reusables and refunds for plastic

* Our health in a plastic-wrapped world

* Plastic in our drinking water could spread disease

* NZ lags behind on microplastic research

﻿"[Phthalates] are in some cosmetics, like nail polish and some hair sprays, but they are not in everything."

Phthalates can also be released from plastic when microwaving food in plastic containers, from plastic food wrap, toothbrushes and childrens toys.

SUPPLIED University of Canterbury Associate Professor Dr Sally Gaw said people shouldn't fear or avoid all plastic products.

"I'd agree that there needs to be more oversight about what's in our consumer plastics," Gaw said.

In the study, scientists investigated whether exposure to phthalates before becoming pregnant was linked to the risk of premature birth.

The researchers took measures of phthalates in urine samples from couples undergoing care.

Of 420 babies tested, the results suggested higher levels of phthalates in the mother's urine before conception were linked to a higher risk of preterm birth.

123RF Phthalates are in some cosmetics, like nail polish and some hair sprays, but they are not in everything.

Gaw said it was a reasonable suggestion to make that people should be limiting their exposure to a range of different chemicals, not just phthalates.

That could mean choosing products labelled phthalate-free.

"If you are concerned, the best thing you can do is limit the things that you put on your body."

But it was not necessary, or realistic, to avoid all plastics products, she said.

"We're not avoiding all plastic, just the ones containing phthalates."

lightfieldstudios/123RF Phthalates, a group of chemicals used to make plastics, are hard to avoid in the home.

Phthalates, like BPA, are endocrine disrupting chemicals - meaning they can affect hormones that influence reproduction.

The report says the findings may have important clinical and public health implications.

Phthalates are everywhere, but the prevention of premature births rarely focused on preconception care, the report says.

"It is appropriate to inform couples planning conception about measures to reduce phthalate exposure."

Last year, scientists found diethylhexyl phthalate, a plasticiser used in jar or bottle seals and lid inserts in bottles, spreads and juices, could be behind declining male fertility rates.