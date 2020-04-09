Coronavirus - a stimulus to healthcare innovation

Peter Davis: The pandemic has proven the worth of enabling technologies in the health system. This may finally force the pace of change and their uptake in both primary and hospital care.

OPINION: If there is a silver lining to this grim Covid-19 pandemic it is that our health system has responded magnificently to the challenge and, in so doing, has had to adopt new ways of working, many of which have been long advocated and which we should now embed.

Organisational

We have rediscovered central health leadership. Aside from some minor missteps, there is now a coherent all-of-government approach in health that we had all but forgotten. May that continue. To balance this new energy at the centre, in Auckland we have remobilised a regional community of interest among the three metro DHBs and Northland. Such integrated regional hospital networks should now become the norm.

Enabling Technology

We are all getting used to the use of technologies that allow us to communicate and interact remotely. A new way of engaging with the health system is potentially before us. As documented in the health system review, we have been waiting far too long for these enabling technologies to deliver on their promise: the pandemic may finally force the pace of change and uptake in both primary and hospital care.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF A lot more procedures could be performed on a day-stay basis, reducing the call on hospital beds, says Davis.

Funding Family Doctors

Family doctors are doing it tough as patients stay away. This highlights the one remaining structural weakness in our health system – the lack of a long-term funding model for general practice. Along with the United States and Ireland, we are one of the few developed countries still relying on patient out-of-pocket payments in this sector.

We could easily extend ACC in general practice to cover non-accident cases as a comprehensive ambulatory care public insurer, similar to what Australia initiated via a levy back in the 1970s. Eighty per cent of their family doctors accept the system, and care is free for their patients. What's not to like?

​Privacy Issues

An issue brought to the fore in this emergency has been rights of access to personal and patient details. The Privacy Commissioner has been involved to permit health data sharing and to advise the police on the use of tracking technology. We are hampered in the use of our National Health Index (NHI) number. This needs to be resolved so the NHI can be used more effectively to strengthen our outreach and screening infrastructure.

Hospital Capacity

It is striking we can reduce inpatient hospital occupancy from 95 to 50 per cent and free up intensive care beds – not just for a few days, and not just for week-ends as we currently do for hospital beds, but likely for weeks. This suggests we could be a lot smarter about the way we use these scarce resources in normal times, and still maintain our current level of care.

Recently the Government offered funding to the Auckland DHB's children's hospital, and yet nationally 30 per cent of hospital admissions among the under-fives are treatable – and thus preventable – at the community level. We need to get funding priorities right. There are DHB schemes to provide extra funds for family doctors to treat cases that might otherwise be hospitalised. These need to be beefed up and integrated into the funding model.

In addition, there is a potential for greater hospital efficiency – given the high proportion of procedures that could be performed on a day-stay basis, the estimated third of physical outpatient visits that could be cut, and the nearly 20 per cent of hospital bed days due to preventable treatment errors among just a few patients.

Scope of Practice

With the sudden pressure on existing staff, DHBs have needed to get greater flexibility in work practices. They have therefore sought temporary extensions to occupational "scopes of practice" (work and skill boundaries) under the relevant umbrella legislation. We should make this search for flexibility of practice a permanent feature of how we run our health system.

Conclusion

In the last year our healthcare system has had to deal with a series of external shocks – the mosque attacks, Whakaari/White Island, and now Covid-19. It has shown remarkable resilience and responded brilliantly. But, pre-Covid-19, it returned to "business as usual". This time, with a recently completed health review due to be published, we should use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take on the lessons learned and apply them to future-proof our health system.

Peter Davis is Emeritus Professor in Population Health and Social Science, University of Auckland, and an elected member of the Auckland District Health Board.