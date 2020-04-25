New Zealand Nurses Organisation president resigns after feud with executive team

President of the NZ Nurses Organisation Grant Brookes has resigned, describing his decision in a public blog post.

The president of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has resigned after a lengthy feud with other executive members of the union.

Grant Brookes on Thursday published a blog post detailing the reasons behind his resignation, dating back to a saga over a message he sent to a union staffer at a time of contentious pay bargaining with district health boards in 2018.

That message, which snowballed into an investigation and subsequent attempt to oust him from his role, which he survived, had resulted in deep divisions which still remained within the organisation today, he wrote.

It comes at a critical time for the union and nurses across the country, as Covid-19 continues to impact health care workers and as further pay negotiations with DHBs loom.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF. DHB spokesperson Jim Green talks to media after NZNO signs collective agreement.

﻿When contacted Brookes said he had nothing further to add to the online statement, saying his head was not in the right space.

Kerri Nuku, the organisation's kaiwhakahaere, said she was bewildered by the post, and that the union's board rejected any implication that members had behaved dishonourably.

"The board was unaware that there was a problem and what is meant in his blog is not clear. Specific or formal issues have not been raised with either the board or myself or through proper channels."

The post detailed allegations of the organisation's board running up $250,000 in legal bills over 2018-2019 in its investigation of him, saying it had triggered the loss of key staff and opened up "deep divisions" within the organisation.

He referred to an editorial published in the October edition of Kai Tiaki Nursing New Zealand, the organisation's monthly journal, which said the division between union members had never before been so evident. The editorial referenced a perceived "Māori vs Pākehā" divide.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF There has been a deep divide between NZNO members which has grown, Brookes wrote.

Brookes said "shadowy forces" behind the bid to remove him from his position "were continuing to pursue their own immediate interests, above the interests of our organisation".

He said that despite no new allegations being raised, he had learnt two weeks ago that a lawyer would be hired to advise on further actions which could be taken against him.

"The prospect of still more legal battles paid for by members, and still more division, didn't seem to matter to them.

"My [resignation] letter proposed a joint communication announcing my departure, to avoid more public disunity ... But I couldn't agree to the added condition of staying silent and hiding the truth from my fellow members for ever more."

SUPPLIED NZNO's kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku was blindsided by the post, and disputes many of its claims.

The post marks the end to Brookes' stint as president - he was first elected in 2015 and was successfully re-elected for a second three-year term in 2018.

Remaining members of the board appeared to be blindsided by the post, with Nuku unaware of its existence until contacted by Stuff.

Nuku said there were always tensions and challenges, but it was completely inaccurate to label it division. "NZNO is not divided and, like any other union, sees diversity, differing opinions and disagreement as a strength."

The board said Brookes' claims did not accurately represent the governance responsibilities of the board.

SUPPLIED Steph Dyhrberg, prominent Wellington employment lawyer, oversaw an investigation into a message Brookes had sent during a time of contentious pay bargaining.

"As much as possible the board has been straight with members and operate according to union values - one of which is transparency," Nuku said.

"The only times the board has not disclosed information is when there has [been] confidential mediation or commercially sensitive matters ... The board has never hidden anything from its members."

Nuku said at a December meeting, a vote of confidence and support for Brookes was voted against by 66 per cent of members.

What Brookes had described as a further legal challenge against him "was actually just the board seeking clarification on the constitutional implications of the vote", Nuku said.

The board, of which Nuku is a member of, felt disappointed by Brookes' post. "This has come out of the blue in the middle of NZNO's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and for no apparent reason."

A statement the union sent to its 52,000 members about Brookes' resignation before it was made aware of the post, said the board was saddened and disappointed he had found resignation to be his only option.

"The board will shortly initiate a process for the appointment of a new vice-president and president and explore all options to ensure good governance continues. The skills and leadership of the kaiwhakahaere [Nuku] are acknowledged at this time by the board."

Brookes' last day in the position was Friday.