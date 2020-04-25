Frontline mental health service receives another $40m in funding

New Zealanders are worried about new arrivals into the country and how the nation will shift to Level 3.

A further $40 million in funding for free mental health services is being rolled out with the hope of reaching 1.5 million people.

The Government in Budget 2019 allocated $1.9 billion to improving mental health and addiction services, including a mental health service expected to help 325,000 people with mild to moderate needs by 2024.

Health Minister David Clark, in a statement released on Saturday morning, said while Covid-19 had disrupted the Government's work, the free mental health service continued to be expanded, and was available to people over the phone or via video conference.

After a start at 22 sites in nine District Health Board areas, the service would now be extended to another 100 sites around the country with $40m in funding which was first allocated in 2019.

The further expansion of the services should be compete by the middle of 2021, and be accessible to 1.5m people.

"Many people across New Zealand will be feeling distress or anxiety about the future because of Covid-19. We want people to know that it's normal to feel this way in times of uncertainty, and that there is free support available for people to talk with a professional," Clark said.

"People using the services are reporting the life-changing effects of being able to see someone quickly - feeling less anxious, reconnecting with loved ones and sleeping better at night."

The training of new mental health workers - Clark has previously said up to 12,000 will be upskilled - will continue remotely due to restrictions in place as the country managed the spread of Covid-19.

"During Covid-19 alert level four, these services have continued to operate by adapting the way they work and have delivered services via phone or video call," Clark said.

"We've made sure not to lose momentum during the lockdown, and have adapted the training so that from May it can be delivered virtually."

Clark said this mental health service worked alongside other measures announced announced by the Government in recent weeks, including online information, awareness campaigns, apps, and e-therapy.

An app developed by All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan is among three mental health tools receiving some of the $500m Covid-19 response health package, announced prior to lockdown.

A health journal app called 'Melon' and an e-therapy programme called 'Staying on Track' will also receive financial assistance.