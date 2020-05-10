Coronavirus: Government to pump $160m into Pharmac to secure medicine supply

A malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against Covid-19 has been in high demand in New Zealand, leading Pharmac to put restrictions on its use.

The government's drug buying agency will receive $160 million in funding as drug prices escalate due to the coronavirus crisis.

Health Minister David Clark on Sunday made the announcement, ahead of the 2020 Budget, and said the "certainty of funding" was needed for the agency to continue supplying New Zealand with medicine.

But the money — labelled a "pathetic" funding contribution by the National Party — was unlikely to be spent on new drugs like Keytruda, a lung cancer drug Pharmac has delayed acquiring due to fiscal constraints.

Pharmac has been cash-strapped due to increasing medicine prices and the Covid-19 crisis disrupting supply chains. Stuff reported in April that the agency had already spent a portion of a recently promised $35m boost aimed at warding off the problems caused by Covid-19.

Stuff Minister of Health David Clark says the Government will fund Pharmac to the tune of $160m for the next four years.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Pharmac warns of significant shortage of surgery drug propofol

* Coronavirus: How medicine supplies are managed during Covid-19 crisis

* Coronavirus: Pharmac says it will need more funding amid global Covid-19 crisis

* Coronavirus: Paracetamol restrictions imposed as global drug shortage looms



Clark said the $160m funding boost would include $10m for the 2020-21 financial year, and the remaining $150m would be spread across the following three years.

"There was already money in the baselines, that [$10m] is additional for the current period, this effectively 'smooths the path' ... It's not a ramp up per se, it's making sure we've got that ongoing funding available."

Clark said the Government increased investment in Pharmac's medicines budget to a record $1 billion, adding $174m since 2017-18.

The Government had promised $35m to Pharmac in a Covid-19 response package in March, which was on top of $60m in funding provided for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.

"One of the key lessons from the covid period is the need to invest in the health system, and this Budget will have more to say on that," he said.

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said the agency remained unsure the extent to which medicine costs would be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already the availability of critical care medicines, used in intensive care units across the world, was under strain. The majority of medicine and medical supplies imported into New Zealand come from countries severely hit by the virus, Fitt said.

Fitt said there were "a number of transactions we have had to put on hold", such as the drug Keytruda, as Pharmac was focussing on maintaining the flow of drugs it purchases for the country.

The agency was "comfortable" with the amount of funding it had, she said.

National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse said the Government was being misleading about the true amount of funding Pharmac had received in recent years, and Sunday's announcement was "pathetic".

"It's actually going to be harmful to the health of New Zealanders, because that $10m next year will result in Pharmac's purchasing power going down at a time when they need to be investing much more heavily in pharmaceuticals as a consequence of covid.

"I'm just staggered that when there's so much money being pumped into the economy, that they wouldn't include Pharmac in a more generous appropriation."

He said the Government had earlier transferred $114m in funding from the purchasing programmes run by DHBs, meaning much of the claimed increase in overall funding for the agency was simply a re-allocation of money.

The prior National Government had funded Pharmac more each year than the current Government had, he said.