Coronavirus: Visa bungle leaves psychiatrist stranded in India just as NZ needs her most

A three-hour visa processing delay has left a psychiatrist stranded in India just at the moment New Zealand needs her profession the most.

Ministry of Health data provided to Stuff shows just how much we rely on international psychiatrists to meet New Zealand's demand.

Supplied/Stuff British-trained, Indian psychiatrist Sreemanti Chaudhuri is stuck in India just as New Zealand is crying out for help with mental health issues.

Of the 634 registered last year, 380 obtained their qualifications out of New Zealand. The previous four years followed the same trend, though total numbers rose from 558 in 2015 to 634 in 2019.

British-trained Indian psychiatrist Sreemanti Chaudhuri regularly flies to New Zealand for three-month contracts.

She had been due to start at Counties Manukau District Health Board, in South Auckland, just as lockdown was setting in around the world.

But a bureaucratic bungle means she is stuck in the subcontinent. She had obtained an essential skill work visa, as she has done many times since first coming to New Zealand in 2008, and had permission to transit trough Australia without going through Covid-19 quarantine.

Then her Australian transit visa, which she had tried to apply for multiple times, finally arrived - three hours after the repatriation plane she was booked to be on had left.

Chaudhuri has supplied Stuff a letter from the New Delhi Australian High Commission: "We did our best to try and get your exemption through in time, however as you know we weren’t successful," it said.

"My apologies that we weren’t able to achieve the timeframes."

Chaudhuri said she was speaking out because healthcare was being "hindered by the bureaucratic process".

Supplied/Stuff Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists New Zealand national committee (Tu Te Akaaka Roa) chairman Mark Lawrence says the country relies heavily on overseas-trained psychiatrsts.

New Zealand was crying out for psychiatrists as the grip of Covid tightened around the country's psyche, she said.

"Covid-19 has disturbed the whole world to an extent that possibly life will not be the same ever," she said from India.

"This huge change in life and stress have caused an increased number of mental health clients all over the world, for the understandable reasons.

"Hence, Kiwis need more psychiatrists to support the clients more and more."

College of Psychiatrists New Zealand national committee chairman Mark Lawrence said a disproportionate number of New Zealand's psychiatrists came from overseas. In medicine generally the number was around 40 per cent but it was about 60 per cent in psychiatry.

This was largely due to less desire among medical students to specialise in the area, although there were some positive signs. This year there were 210 trainees specialising in psychiatry - an increase of 40 over 3 years earlier.

But there was also an ageing workforce, of which about half would be at retirement age in 15 years.

Covid-19 had seen a Covid-19 spike in acute cases. While this was offset now with a reduction in chronic cases and referrals, they would begin to emerge when people were able to move more-freely, he said.

"We will see a large number of people that we have never seen."