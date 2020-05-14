'Massive' demand for flu vaccines, though less flu around due to Covid-19 lockdown

Stocks of influenza-vaccine are being shifted to centres in short supply in a bid to get the most at-risk people vaccinated. (First published April 2, 2020)

Tighter control needs to be brought in ahead of next year's influenza season to prevent panic buying and stockpiling leading to a vaccine shortage, experts warn.

Demand for flu jabs since the coronavirus pandemic started has been huge, and while extra vaccines were made available early on, panic-buying in the medical profession exacerbated availability issues.

RNZ reported the Ministry of Health did not have enough doses of influenza vaccine to meet the increased demand, but 220,000 doses are due to arrive in the country by the end of next week.

Christchurch South Health Centre has a waiting list for when more vaccines arrive, while Moorhouse Medical Centre is currently limiting vaccines for registered patients only.

The issue appears sporadic across Canterbury however — people were able to walk off the street for a flu jab this week at the Unichem Pharmacy in Rangiora.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) planning, funding and decision support executive director Carolyn Gullery said the board was working closely with GPs and pharmacists on vaccine supply, and asked for urgent issues to be raised.

Stuff Demand for flu vaccines is outstripping supply in parts of New Zealand.

While the CDHB did not have a list of how many vaccines each provider had received, it carried out regular audits of vaccine numbers — however this data was often not up-to-date, she said.

Gullery said she could confirm about 180,000 vaccines had been allocated to GPs and pharmacies in Canterbury, and more than 136,000 doses had been administered.

Pegasus Health immunisation coordinator Cheryl Brewer said while the CDHB had now taken control of distribution, which would help ease the problems, the start of the pandemic had been "pandemonium''.

"Massive" demand for the vaccine had been compounded by supply and distribution interruptions because of Covid-19.

The shortage was created by medical centres buying up vaccines because they feared running out, which also happened with last year's measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) panic, she said.

New Zealand Medical Association chairwoman Kate Baddock last month warned Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee not to make the same mistakes with a coronavirus vaccine, and described the flu vaccine supply issue as "a complete debacle".

Because of Covid-19 concerns, flu vaccinations began a week earlier this year, on March 23, and 800,000 doses went out immediately.

More than 1.5 million people have since had the jab across New Zealand, despite the number of people getting flu this year expected to be significantly lower than average.

Brewer said New Zealand's flu rate was bound to be lower because everyone had been in lockdown and not out spreading germs, but that had not stopped demand for the vaccine from sky-rocketing.

The Ministry of Health and Pharmac were trying to secure more doses from the northern hemisphere, she said.