Māori and Pasifika given priority in elective surgery waitlists

Māori and Pasifika waiting for elective surgery have been placed at the top of wait lists in the Wellington region, in a move hoped to improve their access to healthcare.

A patient's ethnicity will be now taken into account for specialist treatments, along with their level of clinical urgency and the number of days they have been on a wait list.

Clinical urgency was determined by a scoring system, Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) medical officer John Tait said. In general, the higher the score, the greater the urgency for treatment.

"Very high scores are often associated with high risk of cancer, conditions that may rapidly deteriorate, or conditions posing a significant risk to the patient’s current health status.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Wellington nurse tests positive for Covid-19

* Disruption for patients as Wellington Regional Hospital replaces 28km of faulty pipes

* Radiologist shortages add to growing wait times for MRI, CT scans



“Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs are prioritising Māori and Pasifika in our surgical scheduling processes.

"The aim of this work is to improve access to health care for Māori and Pasifika people. It is unlikely that any other patients will be significantly affected as a result of this work," he said.

The decision aligned with a direction towards improved equity in healthcare, Tait said.

Māori and Pasifika patients could be prioritised "within a given clinical priority band", he said.

"We anticipate that our plans to increase planned surgery overall will offset our policy, meaning any impact on other patients would be minimal."

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington Hospital emergency department.

Speaking at a Capital and Coast District Heath Board meeting, board member Sue Kedgley said she was delighted to hear the DHB was prioritising Māori and Pasifika on the waiting lists.

Kedgley noted there had already been controversial comments around the Auckland DHB members considerations to also prioritise Māori and Pasifika patients for some elective surgeries.

Covid-19 had been called a "big bang" opportunity to reset an unfair health system.

Kedgley said it was not a matter of other people being sent to the bottom of the list.

"People are put on the list according to the number of 'points' they have. It's not a matter of being bumped down," she said.

"We have a very clear directive with the priority for equity for Māori and Pasifika. There's a clear Government directive and this is one way of achieving it."

Studies show Māori have worse outcomes in the health system, and have higher rates of unmet health needs.

"In all of our health statistics, Māori and Pasifika are the worst and have had the worst outcomes in our health system," Kedgley said.

"That's why we've got the directive, and priority in addressing that issue."