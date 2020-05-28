Auckland boy, 9, dies from rare form of epilepsy brought on by a cold

Josiah Mika, 9, died from a rare epileptic seizure just three weeks after being diagnosed with the condition.

An Auckland boy has died from a rare form of epilepsy that was likely brought on by the common cold.

In the moments before he died, 9-year-old Josiah Mika was surrounded by whānau who sang hymns in hushed tones.

The melodies drifted through the halls at Auckland's Starship Hospital intensive care unit, where he spent two weeks battling a rare form of the condition that affects just one in a million children.

Groups of 10 family members and friends took turns to sit at Josiah's bedside, using their brief time to share their fondest memories.

Supplied Josiah Mika died in hospital surrounded by his family.

In Papakura, south Auckland, family adorned the lounge in golden fairy lights in preparation for Josiah's return.

He spent three nights at home, before heading to Te Hokowhitu-A-Tu marae in Whakatāne, for his final farewell.

Friends brought flowers and food, they sent messages and offered help, they cried, they laughed, and they grieved.

Those moments brought comfort to his parents Julia and Jerome Mika, who have had to navigate their son's death in the midst of a worldwide coronavirus crisis.

Supplied Josiah Mika, 9 of Papakura, died of an exceptionally rare epileptic condition.

Josiah fell ill just days into alert level 3.

By May 1, he was admitted to Starship Hospital and diagnosed with Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome, FIRES for short.

The condition is so rare, the specialist treating Josiah had treated just one other patient with the condition.

It's a condition onset by a cold, flu or another minor infection or fever, where previously-well children suffer recurring seizures for 24 hours or more. Most children are admitted to the intensive care unit.

The literature on the condition and on its treatment is scant, but international sites say FIRES affects just one in one million children.

In Josiah's case, he had a minor illness, likely a cold or flu, and it escalated soon after that.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Josiah's parents Julia and Jerome Mika had to navigate losing their son in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Julia and Jerome said their son fought "bravely and courageously" until his death on May 16.

Coming from a large Samoan and Māori family, the restriction on visitors was tough, with hospitals at times only allowing one visitor in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"We had situations where we could only have one [visitor] at a time, and it was quite hard emotionally," Jerome Mika said.

"Trying to adapt to the restrictions ... trying to be there for each other and our boy, it was a very full on time for us."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jerome Mika with pictures of his son Josiah.

Although the Covid-19 restrictions were tough, Jerome and Julia said hospital staff were "incredible and compassionate".

The family also found innovative ways to involve family and friends.

They started a memorial page for Josiah, which allowed them to livestream his funeral service and for family and friends to share in their grief, as well as share their own memories.

"We know our son was loved by many, many people, and we wanted them to have an opportunity to farewell Josiah as well."

Josiah was the youngest of three boys until brother Jaden was born two years ago.

He has two older brothers, Jerome Junior (JJ), 19, and Jovahn, 13.

Josiah relished being a big brother, and often took on the role of protector and nurturer to his younger cousins and friends, his mum says.

Some of his favourite things, apart from family and friends, were rugby league, tag, touch, his grandparent's chop suey, and kapa haka.

"He was such a beautiful spirit, very honest, very kind," Julia Mika said.

Josiah played league for the Papakura Sea Eagles and although he was a dominant player, he often took new kids under his wing.

During lockdown, the family spent their time together, playing basketball out the front, baking, and going for walks.

"He called me Dr Jules all the time and while we were going for a walk, I thought I'd try to run the 3km or so home and he was behind me the whole way encouraging me, that's the type of boy he was."