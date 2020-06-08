Calls for health system overhaul and creation of primary care hubs

The last active case of Covid-19 officially recovered on June 8.

Your GP could become your one-stop health shop.

In a move which would make it easier for the patient and cost less to the taxpayer, doctors are calling for more procedures to take place in primary care

General Practice New Zealand, which represents practices around the country, said a number of hospital procedures and appointments were better-placed in the community.

That included radiology, rehabilitation, minor procedures and the management of many long-term conditions.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2020: Boosts to health boards, disability services in billions for health spend

* Gore's Health Care Homes working towards the future of Southland healthcare

* Coronavirus: concerns for GP viability amid coronavirus pandemic



Its chair, Karori GP Jeff Lowe, says the health system needs to shift to make general practice its hub.

It would make visits more convenient for the patient, reduce waiting and travel time and see a continuity of care.

The call comes ahead of the much-anticipated review of the health and disability system, lead by Heather Simpson.

GPs had the capacity and expertise to take the pressure off of hospitals, Lowe said.

"People go to the GP for most of their care most of the time."

And patients were more likely to make use of healthcare that was easier to access, which would impact on health inequalities.

Royal College of General Practitioners president Dr Sam Murton said there was an opportunity to provide more care in the community.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton says GPs can pick up more work usually done in hospitals.

But more funding would be needed to do this.

"GPs are pretty skilled," she said. "We could be doing a lot more which would save health dollars."

In her own Wellington practice, Murton had installed a social worker who was able to support patients in other areas of their life with issues that lead to ill health.

That included helping patients get insulation in their homes, as well as budgeting advice.

"When people have got low-level disease the funding of that care in a wrap-around way isn't always there. It ends up costing more money," she added.

The final report of the review panel , was scheduled to be presented to Health Minister David Clark in March.

It was put off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The review aimed to ensure the health and disability system was fair and inclusive, and its interim report found it was over-complicated and fragmented.

Stuff understand it is due to be published this week.