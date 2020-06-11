Proposal to close longstanding community mental health facility Nikau House raises concerns

Nelson Marlborough Health is proposing to close the community mental health facility Nikau House in Selwyn Place, Nelson.

A health board proposal to close the well-used community facility Nikau House could reduce access to critical mental health services, those familiar with the service say.

Nikau House staff were told last week of the proposal to close the mental health facility which was formed more than 30 years ago ahead of the de-institutionalisation of Ngawhatu Hospital.

The proposal said there was some "duplication of services" between Nikau House and other providers. It proposed moving Nikau House services and staff to the Nelson Adult Community Mental Health Team and other organisations.

A woman whose sister attends Nikau House had concerns about the proposed closure.

"At this stage the consultation appears to diminish rather than enhance the wellbeing of those with a mental health disability," she said.

There are around 25 activities on offer each week at Nikau House and members and staff prepare a lunch meal together each week day.

The disestablishment would not only be hard for Nikau House members, but also their families who struggled to meet the gaps in care.

"The consequences of lack of resources and support in the area of mental health for those with major and chronic mental health needs are far-reaching."

She said it would be a shame to disestablish a well-used service that was geared towards those with major mental health needs.

The community-based facility is fully funded by Nelson Marlborough Health with 220 people registered to use Nikau House services and 60 regular users.

Nelson Marlborough Health general manager of mental health Jane Kinsey​ said in a statement she appreciated that Nikau House was loved and appreciated.

"But this is not just about Nikau House as a facility. It is about more users being able to benefit from stronger services."

She said the proposal was about reducing duplication and strengthening services to support those with mental illness.

Jane Kinsey General Manager of Mental Health Additions and disability Support Services at Nelson Marlborough Health.

She did not comment on the annual cost to run the service.

The proposed changes affected all 10 employees, but there were no proposed redundancies with staff members to be offered equivalent or new positions.

Nikau House currently operates a drop-in centre and weekly programme with an occupational therapist, nurse and community support worker available to see members.

The service helps people with a history of mental illness rejoin society.

When Nikau House was established, Kinsey said it was "ahead of its time" and since then other community agencies had been established and there was a duplication in this type of service.

Nelson MP Nick Smith​ said Nikau House provided "critical community-based mental health services".

"I have been inundated with concerns from clients, former clients and mental health professionals that the closure will reduce services at a time when mental health needs in the community are growing."

Smith said he was disappointed there was no opportunity for public consultation.

National MP for Nelson Dr Nick Smith has raised concerns at the lack of public consultation over the proposed closure of community mental health facility Nikau House.

The Government's 2018 Mental Health and Addiction inquiry found people wanted support in the community so they could stay connected and receive help for a variety of needs including drop-in centres, social support and employment support.

It also found the current mental health system was under pressure, with limited support for people in the community.

Kinsey said there was no public consultation as the service was not able to be accessed by the general public. The health board was consulting with service users, whanau and other community services who specialised in mental health and addictions.

Nelson lawyer Steven Zindel​​ reinforced the need for the community facility and said those living with mental illness needed a place to congregate and socialise with proper support.

"Otherwise, they will spill over to the criminal justice system and cost society more in so many ways."

Labour candidate Rachel Boyack​​ said on the surface the proposal did not include job or service losses but she had asked for more information in order to understand the rationale behind it.

"I understand that change sometimes needs to happen and sometimes services need to be reassigned from one agency to another.

"However these types of changes are always unsettling for people, but particularly for people with higher needs who are more vulnerable, it can actually be harder."

Health Action Trust general manager Mary Ellis​ said through its mental health advocacy and peer support service Compass, it would help those who used Nikau House to make submissions to the health board on the proposal document.

"Our job is to facilitate people to have a voice, to say what they want to in feedback to the health board which will assist them in making their decision."

Nelson Marlborough Health is contacting service users to be part of the consultation.

Anyone who had experience of Nikau House or similar services in the district could get in touch with Nelson Marlborough Health by email up until June 26.