Stuffy wards and subdivided bedroom among Waikato Hospital building woes

Too-hot wards and a subdivided single room are among problems in Waikato Hospital's older buildings.

But the hospital's in good shape overall, the DHB said, due to a mixture of new buildings and good maintenance and asset management programmes.

Hot wards were one Waikato issue flagged in a Ministry of Health assessment of ageing DHB buildings around the country.

"The lack of cooling in the inpatient wards is not appropriate for clinical buildings," it said.

That will be in a few older buildings which don't have retrofitted heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, executive director for strategy, investment and transformation Tanya Maloney said.

The hospital has buildings from the 1940s through to around 2016, and older designs largely relied on airflow - such as open windows - for cooling, she said.

Also noted was a single bedroom turned into two in the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre, compromising privacy and window access.

The long-overcrowded centre was one of four acute mental health units with a "very poor" ranking.

The Government has announced $100m in funding for a replacement and Maloney said the DHB hopes to soon start six months of detailed design, before building from mid-2021.

The Ministry report also noted an overcrowded ward in the Menzies building, which Maloney is looking into.

Other building projects Waikato DHB is investigating include the relocation of the renal service, an interim expansion for oncology, and an expansion for the diabetes service.

Nationally, DHB buildings are not in a good way and there wasn't enough planning to keep the problem under control, a Ministry of Health report said.

It's estimated $14b will be needed for buildings and infrastructure over the coming decade, and about $2.3b for IT.

RNZ A senior doctor in Palmerston North says the hospital's operating theatres are so cramped the lights sometimes bump surgeons's heads.

Other issues in Waikato Hospital's older buildings include deteriorating switchboards and systems to deliver medical gas and hot or cold water.

Some of Waikato's mechanical infrastructure was also tagged average to poor or below - including the storm water system, sewer drains, and an electrical distribution board in the liquid oxygen plant.

On the IT front, financial management and clinical support systems were very good, while patient administration and clinical portals were average.