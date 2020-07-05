Behind the scenes of The Salvation Army: from asking for help, to volunteering in return

Demand for social services is expected to spike over the coming weeks and months thanks in part to the fallout from Covid-19. Kate Green reports.

Floor-to-ceiling shelves flank the main foodbank space. The eight-by-five metre area is like a well-equipped bunker, with a walk-in freezer at one end stacked with food, tins of baked beans and tomatoes, packets of pasta, nappies and sanitary products, on the shelves, along with boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables.

But soaring demand during winter months means it won’t stay well-stocked for long.

The foodbank is part of The Salvation Army’s Newtown Community Ministry in Wellington, which was set up two years ago, bringing together a collection of smaller bases from around the city into one giant hub.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Manager Tessa Reardon stocks shelves at The Salvation Army’s Foodbank in Wellington.

The team was worried that visitors might feel on display with all those windows, core officer Christina Tyson said, like fish in a bowl.

But feedback had been positive, the windows creating a link between the waiting area and the city outside.

The Salvation Army has existed in a number of forms since the mid-1800s, beginning in England as a faith-based charity for the less fortunate.

Volunteers, staff, donations, and people needing help all come through the doors daily, for advice, guidance, worship, and food parcels.

JT Tereva is a veteran of The Salvation Army system, having just completed an addiction programme.

Now, he has become a volunteer to give back to the place that had helped him, and to give his days purpose.

He began volunteering in 2016, and found a tight-knit community . His colleagues threw him a surprise 50th birthday party recently.

"I love coming here five days a week, because it gives me satisfaction and it gives me something to do."

Rosa Woods/Stuff JT Tereva, volunteer and past programme member demonstrates The Salvation Army salute; one finger at eye level, pointing to God.

Last month he was part of a group dropping about 30 food parcels off to international students, which he said were gratefully received, and he really enjoyed.

"I hope I'm making a difference in their life, you know, that I can just give the best I can."

At the other end of the building is the drop-in centre. Styled like a common room, with a kitchen in one corner and tables scattered around.

Ondray Moir is a drop-in centre host. He too has had trauma in his past, but dedicated his time in the centre to making people feel safe and welcome.

Moir struggled with a gambling addiction, feeling grief and sadness every time he let his family down, and it all came to a head when he held up a petrol station to regain money given to him by his wife for groceries, which he gambled away before he reached the supermarket.

That was more than a decade ago, and in his 10th year at The Salvation Army, this was the longest job he'd ever had. “Life has been my university, this is my college.”

The drop-in centre opened each day at 9.30am. Tables outside were laid with bread, donated by Kaibosh, Countdown and New World, among other Wellington businesses, for anyone to take.

Kate Green/Stuff Ondray Moir, left, chats to drop-in centre guest Shane Christopher, a regular at the centre, over a cuppa.

People came all the way from Tawa, Hutt Valley, and Porirua to spend time there, Moir said.

Shane Christopher cycled in from Porirua twice a week for night shifts as a cleaner elsewhere, and would stop by the drop-in centre when it opened each day.

Earlier this year, coffees cost 20c. Some people liked the experience of buying their mate a coffee, Major Christina Tyson said.

Tyson had been part of the Sallies for 15 years, ascending through the ranks to become an officer.

Now coffees were free again, partly because of the aversion to cash caused by Covid-19, and partly as the centre realigned its processes with their "help without strings attached" ethos.

The same readjustment of priorities saw bread moved from benches inside the centre to outside, so people did not feel obligated to spend time there if they didn't want to.

They get a clean mug, like The Queen is coming, because they are deserving of it.”

They were also allowed a hot shower, given a towel and some soap, shampoo, and conditioner.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Major Pam Waugh in the foodbank of the Newtown Community Ministry, which The Salvation Army moved into two years ago.

When Moir and Tereva entered the system, their journeys would have started with an interview.

Major Pam Waugh regularly conducted initial interviews with those looking for help.

She had worked for the organisation for the last 25 years, and got up in the mornings to see families grow, and individuals walk away in a better place than they walked in.

“I especially love working with young mothers and babies,” she said.

The first interview was a chance to get to know the person. Some were nervous and needed a calm, reassuring approach, and Waugh would get them a cup of tea, or the kids a biscuit.

This 20-minute interview might be as far as it went. People could walk in hungry, and an hour later walk out with a specially-compiled box of food.

The Salvation Army offered support by way of food, clothing, and housing; Waugh said 75 per cent of their applicants were renters, and they often advocated on people's behalves for better housing, or just any housing at all.

They couldn’t hand out cash, but if the interview identified areas where other organisations were falling short, they could advocate on behalf of people for better support from places like Work and Income.

Asking for help was “a huge step for some people", Waugh said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The Salvation Army's community ministry has been on the corner of Normanby and Riddiford streets in Wellington for the past two years.

"It’s about shifting the roadblocks getting in the way."

People were referred from other organisations, but anyone could walk in off the street and ask for help, no appointment or piece of paper needed.

“Very rarely does someone walk out without getting what they need.”

The form, double-sided, had questions ranging from whether the person had experienced any kind of domestic violence (for which, Waugh confided, a tactful approach was needed) to how many people lived in their home.

“If the household has three teenage boys, for example, I might put in a few more tins of baked beans.”

But all this collection of data could be intimidating, and people were often concerned about privacy.

Some were “dependent on that Government agency [Ministry of Social Development] for their very wellbeing,” and were concerned about giving information that would cut off their assistance or get them in trouble without them even realising it.

Demographic information was collected for the organisation’s own records, and to keep them accountable to the Ministry of Social Development, from which they received funding, but no names were attached.

As a Christian faith-based community, it also offered spiritual support. Having a community was integral, Waugh said. “The more connections people have, the better the outcome.”

"Let's go check out the foodbank," she said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The foodbank is stocked with a variety of food, donated by people and businesses, or bought by The Salvation Army with money donated for the cause.

On her way through the halls she was met by a small child in a pink puffer jacket, who raised her arms to be picked up. Waugh brought her along to the foodbank.

The foodbank was about eight metres by five, with floor to ceiling shelves on two sides, and a walk-in freezer at the far end stacked with food; tins of baked beans and tomatoes, packets of pasta, nappies and sanitary products, and boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables, which were delivered each Tuesday by Countdown.

The food was donated by individuals or companies, through programmes like Countdown’s Foodbank Project, launched in 2015, which enabled donors to choose items most-needed by the Army’s foodbanks to be delivered by Countdown.

Allowing people to choose what food they liked was important, Waugh said, the old saying, "Beggars can't be choosers" totally out the window.

It was no help for people to receive things they didn't like, couldn't eat, or didn't know how to cook, Waugh said, and it restored some agency and power to encourage them to select their own assortment of food.

Tyson said when she worked for The Salvation Army in Australia, they would sometimes walk outside and find food stashed behind the building, especially things like mince, because people just didn't know how to cook it.

Most people who went through their alcohol and drug programmes often had “some element of trauma” in their past, Tyson said.

“In some ways it’s the stuff we [society] have done to them.”

Countdown and The Salvation Army are calling on Kiwis to donate towards what is expected to be the busiest winter foodbanks have had.

The Salvation Army is expecting to need to help more than 50,000 New Zealanders, a significant proportion experiencing food insecurity for the first time thanks to Covid-19. Winter demand is expected to grow by at least 60 per cent from last year.

Salvation Army director of community ministries Jono Bell said they were hoping to raise $500,000 worth of groceries.

“A food parcel won’t solve everything, but it’s the difference between parents and children going hungry which I can’t believe any Kiwi would want to see.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Fruit and vegetables are delivered each Tuesday by Countdown.

* New Zealanders can donate non-perishable food and other essentials at any Countdown store in the donation bins, or donate a winter food parcel online through The Foodbank Project.