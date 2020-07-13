A 20-year battler's modest reward

It took two decades for ACC to agree with Vincent Klaassen, that he should be covered for a back injury from a car accident.

After multiple case reviews, 22 years on a benefit, and back-up from his wife and an independent advocate, the Waikato man was told he’d get a payout of about $100,000 for backdated weekly compensation.

But Vincent and wife Gaylene say the news is like a kick in the guts after they were led to expect a seven figure Lotto sized payment.

"The whole 23 years I've been in this debacle, I can’t see the end of it, I can’t see a happy end,” Vincent said. “I feel like I’ve gone backwards.”

Tantalised by the prospect of a hefty sum, the Klaassens told their three kids life would change. They hoped the money would be enough to buy a property and put them in a more financially secure situation.

But finding out how much they’d get in backpay - and when – proved a drawn-out process, with the Covid-19 lockdown in the middle.

The long-awaited email arrived about 4pm last Monday. Vincent and Gaylene opened it in the lounge, while on the phone with advocate Jan Magee.

They were devastated when they saw the amount, Vincent said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Details from Vincent Klaassen's two-decade battle with ACC - relating to a 1995 car accident – fill these boxes in the lounge.

“Nowhere near substantial, nowhere near all the words we were told.”

"At the moment, we’re not signing nothing. Because it means we're saying it’s true and correct."

"It's not going to set us up for our financial future.”

Vincent is owed a total of almost $700,000 but Gaylene calculates they’ll get about $102,000 in the hand.

That’s because much of the money goes straight to repaying Vincent’s benefit, and tax plus their advocate’s share must also be taken out.

However, interest calculations could boost the final amount.

Broken down over the 22 years of compensation, it's a pittance, said Gaylene, who has held various part-time jobs but just gave up her last one for medical reasons.

The ACC gain works out to an extra $4500 or so a year, about $87 a week.

“All this false hope,” Gaylene said. “You get led to believe that this is going to happen, try not to build your hopes up to have them absolutely trampled on. It feels like a kick in the guts. All this work for nothing.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Vincent Klaassen splits up household tasks, such as mowing his lawn, to avoid painful days afterwards. His wife, Gaylene, has been advocating for him with ACC.

They don't want to seem ungrateful, she said, but they want “what is rightfully correct”.

The couple was already frustrated with ACC, saying they had to keep pushing things along, and that the organisation gave them deadlines yet granted itself extensions.

In response to a complaint, ACC apologised for communication which wasn't up to scratch on some occasions, but said there had been no breaches of time frames.

ACC has previously said Vincent’s payout will be “unusual both in its size and for the length of time it covers”, and it required signoff from the top levels of the organisation.

Vincent’s is a complex case, a process slowed by needing 22 years of data across two government agencies, a request for changes to what was proposed, and the Covid-19 lockdown, an ACC statement said.

The injury at the centre of the drama happened in 1995, when Vincent was rear-ended at an Auckland stop sign, aged 29.

He’d been working three jobs before the accident, he said: building maintenance, a part-time engineering job, and night time commercial cleaning.

However, he believes ACC didn't include them all when calculating compensation, and he has asked for ACC’s workings.

SUPPLIED The case was a complicated one, ACC said, involving 22 years of data across two government agencies. Payment calculations were also slowed by the Covid-19 lockdown and a request for changes.

Vincent had two operations after the crash, one of which fused two discs in his lower back. He received more than two years of ACC weekly compensation.

He tried several jobs after being moved back into work, but ended up on a benefit in March 1998.

His then fiancée got sick of struggling financially and left with their daughter.

ACC turned Vincent down for compensation twice - in 1998 and 2002 – as medical experts then didn't think his inability to work was related to injuries from the crash.

Vincent describes a life of pain, which is worse in winter.

“I have tried: acupuncture, chiropractor, osteopath, physio, even clairvoyant healing. My latest attempt at some sort of recovery is stem cell [tablets].”

He spreads mowing his front lawn over several days, and regularly travels to Miranda Hot Springs for some relief.

ACC said its decision to shift him onto weekly compensation, and backpay, was because of new information from three external medical experts, received in September 2019 and January 2020.

A report to ACC says Vincent’s flat back syndrome and severe chronic pain are linked to the 1995 accident, and he has been incapacitated by his injury and subsequent surgeries.

He’s unlikely to be able to work as he could beforehand, but “an alternative less physically demanding occupation may potentially be possible in the medium to long term”.

Mark Taylor/Stuff ACC’s turnaround on compensation for Vincent Klaassen followed new information from three external medical specialists. Pictured is the scar on Vincent's back.

An occupational therapist recently asked if Vincent was planning on going back to work.

“I’m having problems living this life and you want me to go and have a working life on top of my recovery?” he said.

Warren Forster, a barrister and researcher with expertise in accident compensation law said he was pleased to hear ACC had come on board and was assisting Vincent with his situation.

“It’s been a pretty long journey for this gentleman ... There’s been 20 years of stalling.

“The key was getting those three independent medical assessments. You need to have that independent evidence to be able to get these claims sorted out.”

Forster had for many years represented claimants, but more recently was involved in dispute resolution as an independent arbitrator.

In recent years the organisation had become more receptive to claims such as Vincent’s.

”I have done hundreds of these cases as a barrister. I know how complex it can be to get sorted. It usually takes about six months and that’s not ideal. That’s something for ACC to look at.

“[However] It sounds like they have done a good job in this case.”