Southern DHB conducting fourth review into colonoscopy services

Southland Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining (middle) and New World Windsor supermarket owners Sasha Hunter, left, and husband Ashley continued the ‘buy a brick’ campaign in Invercargill on Tuesday.

Canterbury Charity Hospital founder and surgeon Phillip Bagshaw is calling for review of Southern District Health Board management as a fourth review into the board’s colonoscopy services is under way.

“There should be a serious appraisal of senior management through this whole thing,” he said.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said the new report is being finalised and is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

It follows an internal survey of medical officers in 2017, an independent review released by Bagshaw and Steven Bing in May 2019, and recommendations by former Medical Council chairman Andrew Connolly released in January.

READ MORE:

* The Southern DHB has two vacancies in its embattled gastroenterolgy department

* Relationship issues remain SDHB's department's biggest challenge

* Clifton Tavern will be the new site for Southland's charity hospital

* Report finds SDHB doctors struggling to get colonoscopy approvals



The latter two found that national guidelines were being used to ration specialists’ access to diagnostic colonoscopies and relationships within the department had broken down.

“Neither our review nor Connolly’s review have been recognised,” Bagshaw said.

“Scientifically, and ethically, you have to treat symptomatic patients first,” he said, arguing that access to colonoscopies was still being strictly controlled.

Six Southern DHB surgeons also wrote to the board in August 2019 saying they were frustrated that national criteria, designed to prioritise referrals from general practitioners, was being applied to their patients.

Fleming said there have been patients referred by specialists and accepted for colonoscopy, who would previously not have been accepted as they do not fit the national guidelines.

Waiting lists had increased as a result, he said.

“The assertion that ‘nothing has changed’ is not correct,” Fleming said. “GI specialists now have certainty that when they refer a patient for colonoscopy that it will be accepted.”

Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining addressed the board on Tuesday on behalf of Southland and Otago patients who had reached out to her for help.

In an emotional statement, Vining said she’d read through board reports from the past five years and said it seemed to be a deliberate board policy to deal with the problem by reducing demand instead of increasing capacity.

“You have assured the public that it was your job to deliver colonoscopies in a timely manner and there was no need for a charity hospital, but here we are nearly a year on, and we are no further ahead,” she said.

"... These long waits and delays are not only cruel and inhumane, but they kill people," Vining said.

While she understood that resources were a problem, Vining implored the board to request more funding from government, given the high prevalence of colorectal cancer in Southland.

“Our colonoscopy rates have improved since 2018, but there’s still a long way to go,” Fleming said.

Southern DHB data shows there are 152 Southland patients on the colonoscopy waiting list, with 435 patients on the waiting list for follow-up or surveillance colonoscopies.

Those who were deemed the highest priority would be seen within two weeks, while moderate risk patients would be seen within six to seven months and the lowest risk would be seen within eight months, after being placed on the waiting list.

Supplied Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming

The board had historically performed well under ministry targets, Fleming said, but the Covid-19 crisis had caused a backlog.

“Waiting times in some priority groups have been exacerbated by the need to recover the highest priority groups first,” he said.

Southland patients were being offered appointments in Dunedin where there was additional capacity, he said.

The latest review is follow up to the report by Bagshaw and Dingle, Fleming said.

The two reviewed 20 of the 102 cases brought to their attention and the new report looks at the remaining cases against a control group of patients to better understand any changes to practices that may be required, he said.

Endoscopy Provider Group chair Tim Mackay presented an action plan to implement the recommendations made by Connolly earlier this year.

He had been working with Southland specialists to find ways to increase their access to colonoscopies, he said, and expected to announce a solution next week.

The board called for quarterly reports on colonoscopy service performance and a medium-term audit of the current situation.

After the meeting, Vining continued the ‘buy a brick’ fundraising campaign launched last week.

The charity has $500,000 of donations in the bank but needs another $500,000 to begin renovations to turn the old Clifton Tavern into a charity hospital in Invercargill.

There were 5000 bricks to be sold at $100 each and on Tuesday afternoon 667 had been sold.

"It's quite overwhelming to see that many sold in the first couple of days," Vining said.

Bricks have been bought by people all over New Zealand, some in Australia and a person in the United States.

"One person [acting on behalf of their family] bought 10 bricks for each of their loved ones that had passed with cancer," Vining said.