What is the bubonic plague and how is it transmitted?

A herdsman in Mongolia has been diagnosed with the bubonic plague, a disease that claimed 50 million lives in the 14th Century.

An alert is in place in Bayannur in inner Mongolia, warning people not to hunt, eat or transport potentially infected animals.

The man is in a stable condition in hospital.

WHAT IS THE BUBONIC PLAGUE?

The disease is caused by a bacteria commonly found in small mammals and the fleas they carry.

It can be transferred from animals to humans, similar to the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

State Library of Queensland, Australia Officials and health workers in Brisbane, Australia, inspect a mound of dead rats. During the bubonic plague of 1900 - 1902 rats, the worst carriers of the dread disease, were destroyed by the thousands.

There are three ways the disease can present – regional lymphadenitis​ (bubonic plague), septicaemia (septicaemic plague), or pneumonia (pneumonic plague).

The bubonic plague is the most common form– it is this illness which is also known as the plague or black death.

It is characterised by painful swollen lymph nodes or ‘buboes’, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Other symptoms include fever, headaches, chills and weakness.

Although we might think of the 14th Century, cases still crop up – between 2010 and 2015, the WHO confirmed 3248 cases worldwide, 584 of which were fatal.

HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED?

The virus is transmitted from animal to animal through infected fleas. These fleas can be carried by rodents or domestic pets.

Humans can be infected by the bite of an infected flea, or by handling tissue of infected animals, or inhaling droplets from an infected animal.

Two people from Mongolia died from the plague in 2019 after eating raw marmot meat. Another two people were taken to hospital after eating marmot meat on a recent hunting trip in Mongolia.

Marmots are believed to carry the plague bacteria.

CDC/Stuff-co-nz Bubonic plague can present as a swollen, ruptured inguinal lymph node, or buboe, as pictured here.

Once in the system, the bacteria replicates itself in the nearest lymph node. Lymph nodes are located in your neck, armpits, and groin.

The infection results in “inflamed, tense and painful” lymph nodes, the WHO said.

“At advanced stages of the infection the inflamed lymph nodes can turn into open sores filled with pus,” information on the WHO website read.

Human-to-human transmission is relatively rare for this type of plague, although people can be infected by coming into contact with open wounds.

Those handling the bodies of people who died from the infection may also be at risk, as the infected bacteria will still be present in the body’s fluids.

123rf Health authorities have previously warned against eating raw marmot meat as the animals are believed to carry the bubonic plague.

HOW IS IT TREATED?

If left untreated, the plague can become fatal, but recovery is common if treated early.

Antibiotics are used to treat the disease and reduce the risk of transmission within 48 hours.

Insect repellent can protect against rodent fleas, and the Ministry of Health advises travellers to avoid sick or dead animals, as well as rodent nests and burrows.

HAVE THERE BEEN CASES IN NEW ZEALAND?

New Zealand recorded cases of the plague in the 20th Century. Between 1900 and 1911, 21 cases were recorded, according to the Ministry of Health.

An unmarked grave in Waikumete cemetery is believed to contain the remains of a man who was infected in 1900.

While there have been no cases recorded since then, it’s still a possibility.

“Both species of rodent flea necessary for the transmission of the plague bacteria exist in New Zealand,” the ministry wrote.

The WHO highlighted the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Peru as the three most endemic countries.