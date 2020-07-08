$32million funding boost for alcohol and drug addiction services

Alcohol and drug addiction services around the country are to receive a $32million boost.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in Napier on Wednesday that the funding would be provided over the next four years.

The Springhill Residential Addiction Centre, at which she made the announcement, would have four further beds funded through Hawke’s Bay DHB, bringing the number of DHB-funded beds to 12 out of the centre’s 15 beds.

Funding would also go towards managed withdrawal services for Tairāwhiti, Lakes and all five South Island DHBs, and peer support in Rotorua, Taupō and Gisborne.

“Alcohol and drug addiction recovery services around the country have been under pressure, fragmented, and lacking consistency for a long time,” Ardern said.

“This Government is serious about tackling our mental health and addictions challenges. Last year we responded to He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addictions with an historic plan to invest in new and proven services for those New Zealanders who need our help.