Explainer: What the Government's water reforms mean for you

An outlet pipe from the Hokitika oxidation ponds flows directly onto the beach.

The Government is pushing through a major series of reforms that pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the water system and will change the way water services are delivered to Kiwi homes.

What’s the problem?

A major Government review into water was commissioned after a gastroenteritis outbreak in Havelock North in 2016, in which 5500 of the town’s residents became ill, 45 were hospitalised, and there was a possible contribution to four deaths.

An inquiry found the regional council had not taken enough care in ensuring the water quality was safe, and did not have a good idea of the quality of the pipe network.

That inquiry triggered a number of other councils to investigate their own pipe network, and it didn’t paint a pretty picture.

Across the Three Waters (drinking, waste, and stormwater), pipes were an average of 37 years old and many were in poor condition.

Who runs water services now?

The water quality problem is not unique to Havelock North. Each council in New Zealand runs water services in their own, often inconsistent manner.

Councils own and operate the reservoirs, pipes and wastewater plants, and charge residents for their services either through water metering or through rates.

Some councils run the water services directly, while others outsource the services to council-controlled organisations.

The-Dominion-Post Several aging pipes have failed in Wellington recently, leading to costly repair.

What is this new regulator?

In December, the Government created Taumara Arowai. It is a new regulator which will oversee the entire drinking water sector and ensure councils are meeting standards.

Taumata Arowai is a Crown agent, which will operate at arm’s-length from ministers.

Its aim is to build and maintain public confidence in drinking water safety, and improve capability among drinking water suppliers by promoting education and training.

It will also have some oversight of wastewater and stormwater networks.

The bill to establish Taumata Arowai is in its third reading and looks likely to pass into law in the second half of July.

What more changes are coming?

Taumata Arowai is only the start of a significant overhaul of the entire water system.

A second bill, the Water Services Bill, is due to be introduced to Parliament before the next election. It will contain far greater system-wide reforms.

The Government wants to take control of water out of the hands of councils and into a small handful of combined publicly-owned cross-regional water authorities.

Supplied A map from the Department of Internal Affairs showing two options for how water provision in New Zealand could be changed, run on a regional or "super-regional" basis.

It would reduce the number of authorities providing water nationwide from 68 to as few as five, though the final number has not yet been decided.

Details have not yet been announced but the bill will also detail rules around water source protection and Taumata Arowai’s role overseeing wastewater and stormwater functions.

What will that mean for local councils?

In order to make the model the Government is angling towards work, it needs the buy-in of local councils. However there are some political risks.

Some councils have invested more in their water infrastructure than others, and rural areas have far higher water costs than urban areas. That means residents in some areas could end up paying more to subside neighbouring towns.

The Government has found a clever way around that in their new $761 million water fund.

What is this new fund?

On Wednesday, the Government announced a $761 million package for a major overhaul of the country’s ailing water sector. It’s not enough to fix the multi-billion dollar problem entirely, but it’s a significant start.

For local councils, it’s a huge expense that they now don’t have to pass on to ratepayers.

However, in order to get that money, councils will have to agree to sign up to the Government’s reforms.

For councils struggling to pay for an aging and leaky pipe network, it’s a lifesaver, whereas councils which were previously hesitant to join the reforms will now find it difficult to turn down free money.