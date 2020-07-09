Appeal decides what's an 'ordinary' injury from medical treatment

ACC has won an appeal about how to decide whether a treatment injury is an ordinary consequence of the treatment.

ACC has won a test case about who should get accident compensation cover after medical treatment goes wrong.

But the Court of Appeal’s decision replaced a recently-set, simple 50/50 cut off, with a less precise test dependent on individual circumstances and other factors.

If the result was a problem, it was for Parliament to resolve, the court said.

Parliament had chosen to use an imprecise test and the court thought it would be straying beyond its proper function to disregard that and overlay a test it created, it said in a decision this week.

READ MORE:

* ACC inequities are failing to provide the best start for every child

* More than 600 share surgical mesh trauma at restorative justice forums

* Court to decide test for ACC cover for treatment injuries that aren't 'ordinary'

* High Court ruling means ACC will accept more treatment injury claims: lawyers



Under the law ACC would not cover a personal injury caused by medical treatment if the injury was an ordinary consequence of the treatment.

The issue was raised in the context of two cases where women had suffered unintended injuries while having medical treatment.

One of the women, Brenda Ng, had three brain artery aneurysms in 2013 and after surgery she had a stroke, which has left her with significant impairment.

Another woman, who had name suppression, had partial paralysis in one leg and was incontinent, after spinal surgery.

Stuff The three Court of Appeal judges said Parliament had chosen to use an imprecise test. (File photo)

In both cases a High Court judge said that ACC should grant insurance cover to the women because the consequences were not an ordinary consequence of treatment.

The judge decided in late 2018 that personal injury from treatment would qualify for ACC cover if, when all the information was known afterwards, the injury was, on the balance of probabilities, an unlikely consequence.

He had applied an established principle that where language used in ACC law was not clear, a “generous and unniggardly” interpretation favouring claimants should be used.

The High Court judge’s decision increased the number of people who would qualify for ACC but, except in the case of the two women directly involved, it did not apply the decision while it was under appeal.

This week the Court of Appeal quashed the High Court’s decision.

SUPPLIED ACC logo

The court said if parliament had intended “ordinary” to mean “more likely than not” there were other, well established phrases it would have used.

When the law changed in 2005 the purpose was to increase cover but it couldn’t see an intention to cover almost all treatment injuries.

The court settled on an interpretation that meant an outcome “outside of the normal range of outcomes, something out of the ordinary which occasions a measure of surprise”.

It gave the example of side effects of chemotherapy of a type and severity that occurred reasonably often and weren’t surprising and so were ordinary consequences of the chemotherapy even if they happened in fewer than half of cases.

Whether an adverse consequence was inside or outside the normal range of consequences of the medical treatment was a case-specific question taking into account all the circumstances of the treatment and the particular claimant, the court said.

The focus should be on whether the outcome was within the range of ordinary consequences rather than whether the risk of the adverse outcome was predicted before treatment in the particular claimant’s case.

The cases of the two women directly involved in the appeal were sent back to the District Court to be reconsidered applying the test the Court of Appeal set out.