Ministry of Health finds records of 30 deaths of those with intellectual disabilities after Ombudsman investigation

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier speaks to the Ministry of Health's collection, use and reporting of information about the death of people with intellectual disabilities.

Records of the deaths of 30 intellectually disabled people who died living in fulltime residential care have been discovered during an investigation by the Ombudsman.

In a report, named Off the Record, the Ombudsman found there were 30 deaths the Ministry of Health was unaware of among the 108 people who died between 2016 and 2018.

The scathing report found that the Ministry of Health’s systems were not adequate or robust, information was incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient and there was no evidence of it being used to make improvements.

The discrepancy raised questions about the Ministry’s oversight and data keeping, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said.

"The Ministry of Health funds residential support services. It is also responsible for monitoring the system, quality control, and leading improvements that support people to live longer and healthier lives,” Boshier said.

"I fail to see how it can meet these responsibilities or measure its own performance without good data and accurate record keeping.

Stuff Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says the Ministry’s systems were not adequate or robust and information was incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient.

“I began this investigation after being approached by people from the health and disability sector with concerns about a lack of information, follow up and reporting, especially when there was a sudden or unexpected death,” he said

People with intellectual disabilities have poorer overall health and a significantly lower life expectancy.

All of those who died had been living in fulltime residential care, and 42 per cent died in a hospital or hospice, and 58 per cent died at home.

The ministry’s record keeping deficiencies were brought into focus by the difficulty his teams had getting information, Boshier said.

His investigation led to the discovery of 30 deaths during the period that the Ministry was unaware of.

“This was despite the information being held in other parts of the Ministry," he said.

But it was important there was “adequate oversight of what happened when a family or whānau loses someone who was receiving residential support” or loved ones would be left with unanswered questions, he said.

Boshier made 10 recommendations including to set up an audit process to ensure the right information was shared and records were up to standard.

"The Ministry has acknowledged the need for further improvement, and stated its commitment to implementing my recommendations. I will monitor progress closely, and am encouraged by the way in which the Ministry has engaged with my investigation", he said.

RNZ The Ministry of Health is refusing to confirm if it supplied the former National Party President Michelle Boag with a daily list of people infected with Covid-19 and their private information.

It has also introduced a standard operating procedure for the reporting of deaths.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson said it had made improvements since the report came out.

That included clearer procedures, matching data about deaths across the Ministry and improved record keeping and data quality.

“The Ministry acknowledges there is still work to do and is developing an action plan to implement the recommendations in the review.”