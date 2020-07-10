New report downgrades earthquake risk to West Coast mental health building

Nearly 50 staff work in the Greymouth mental health building, which houses a nine-bed inpatient unit and other services including youth and crisis teams.

A West Coast mental health building previously considered a high seismic risk has had its safety rating drastically revised.

Last June, the Grey District Council issued an earthquake-prone building notice for the dated, two-storey acute community and mental health building at Grey Base Hospital.

The notice gave the West Coast District Health Board (WCDHB) until June to make improvements to ensure the building was no longer considered earthquake-prone.

Instead, the health board commissioned a new detailed seismic assessment that gave the building a vastly improved New Building Standard (NBS) rating.

An initial 2012 report by Opus gave the building an NBS of 15 per cent for an importance level 2 building (anything below 34 per cent is classed earthquake-prone).

While it did not pose a collapse risk, the consultants said they expected the building to sustain significant damage in a design-level earthquake.

Supplied A new report has given the acute and community mental health building at Grey Base Hospital an NBS of 55 per cent, meaning it is no longer considered earthquake-prone.

The new report by WSP, which acquired Opus, found the building had an NBS of 55 per cent for an importance level 3 building, making it medium risk.

WCDHB chief executive David Meates said the health board commissioned the new report to better understand what would be required if remedial works were to be undertaken.

Based on its findings, he said remedial work was not needed.

The health board refused to say how much it spent commissioning the report.

After looking at both reports, University of Auckland associate professor of civil engineering Dr Charles Clifton said, in his opinion, the new report was a “much more realistic” assessment.

The consultants had used up-to-date methods, he said.

Supplied Mental health services were excluded from the business case for the new Te Nīkau Grey Hospital and Health Centre.

Commenting before he saw the new report, Clifton said he was aware of similar jobs with contrasting assessments, and said having a third done “will typically help clarify the situation”.

It was a limitation of the system allowing the client to use the most optimistic NBS assessment as the one put forward to regulators, he said.

Both reports mentioned the brick veneer was, in places, pulling away from the concrete walls.

Clifton said this required urgent attention. If the bricks were coming away due to corrosion of the ties, it posed a significant life safety risk for those close to the building in a severe earthquake, he said.

Nearly 50 staff work in the Greymouth mental health building, which houses a nine-bed inpatient unit and other services including youth and crisis teams.

Other health services at Grey Base Hospital are being relocated to the new Te Nīkau Grey Hospital and Health Centre, which is due to open shortly.

Stuff previously revealed mental health services were excluded from the new build due to cost reasons.

Meates said the main issue with the mental health building was it was isolated from the new hospital and was not fit-for-purpose.

The WCDHB board approved the final draft business case for a new acute and community mental health building at its June meeting, and the business case had been submitted to the Capital Investment Committee for assessment.

Board member Tony Kokshoorn said the board were “relieved” by the 55 per cent NBS rating in the new seismic report.

“That saves us some remedial work in the interim while the new mental health facility is being built,” he said.