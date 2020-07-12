Christchurch dad's tumour surgery struggle after arrival of newborn twins

Angus Wright had surgery to remove tumours on his spine, just three days after the birth of his twin boys.

Just three days after the birth of his twin sons, Angus Wright lost feeling in his abdomen.

The 38-year-old Christchurch engineer would later find out that he had seven tumours on his spine, with the largest reaching the size of a vertebra.

Joe Johnson Angus Wright has a rare moment at home since surgery with 2.5 year old son Thomas.

He has undergone several surgeries over the past two weeks. Doctors have cemented parts of his spine eaten away by tumours.

Wright, who is now an inpatient at Burwood Hospital’s spinal unit, is learning to walk again.

Kirsty Wright said doctors told her husband he could be in the hospital for at least six weeks, but she was hopeful he would be out sooner.

Joe Johnson Angus Wright has been able to spend a couple of hours at a time visiting his children.

However, this week, Angus Wright had been able to spend a couple of hours at a time visiting his children, 2-year-old Thomas and 3-week old twins Hugo and James.

"It's been pretty tough for him, and then he can only see [the children] for a couple of minutes before he's too tired or in too much pain.

“And you try and tell a 2-year-old he's not allowed to jump on his dad.”

Joe Johnson Kirsty Wright says it’s been hard juggling a toddler and newborn twins with her husband in hospital.

It had been hard trying to juggle looking after her children and caring for Angus, Kirsty Wright said.

"It's been pretty stressful and like my focus wanted to be on the twins, but it also had to be on Angus and our toddler at home so it's been [a lot of] multitasking.

"[Angus] has been amazingly positive so I think that's helped me but I'm so distracted. It's been pretty hard.”

A family friend set up a Givealittle page to support the young family after hearing of Angus Wright’s diagnosis. As of Sunday, 134 people have donated more $11,600.

Joe Johnson The Wrights had twin boys Hugo and James just three weeks ago.

Kirsty Wright said she was thankful for the huge support they had received from the community.

"I was really reluctant to do it [Givealittle], but it's been fantastic the amount of people that have donated. Some of them we can't even work out who they are, so that's really nice that people that don't know us that well are willing to donate."

The family are awaiting a biopsy to determine what the tumour is.