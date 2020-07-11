'I just didn’t want to lose him;' Dying man marries love of his life in Mary Potter Hospice

Roy and Marg Kellahan married in Mary Potter Hospice on June 30, after being engaged for 10 years.

When Marg Kellahan was 5, her grandmother read her palm and told her she would have a long life and a short marriage.

So when she became engaged 10 years ago, she could not quite bring herself to take the next step, for fear the prophecy would come true.

“I just didn’t want to lose Roy. I never told him, because I didn’t want to jinx the prediction.”

Roy Kellahan, who she has been with for close to 40 years, was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma, undergoing his first round of chemotherapy in 2016.

READ MORE:

* Should hospices have to rely on sausages sizzles for funding?

* The past, present and future of NZ's oldest hospice as it celebrates the big 4-0

* At his lowest, Russell Cotton found hope in hospice care - now he wants to give back



A little over a week ago, he was transferred from Wellington Regional Hospital to Mary Potter Hospice.

“I was driving home from hospice and I just suddenly realised it was probably time. So I rang him up and asked him if he’d marry me.”

Gillian Kotlyar/Supplied Engaged 10 years ago, Marg had delayed the wedding after her grandmother predicted she would have a “long life but a short marriage”.

He said yes immediately, but was not sure what had brought about the change in heart. “Until Marg pointed it out, and it all became transparent,” Roy said.

Marg then set about organising a wedding, something she was worried would be a bureaucratic nightmare.

“The people I spoke to at archives, the marriage licence people, they just couldn’t help enough, they were wonderful.”

Roy’s ring had to be resized, which Polygon Studios did the same day she took it in.

“Within three days, we were married.”

Roy was wheeled in his bed down to the chapel at Mary Potter Hospice, before Marg and her honorary mother, Phyllis Simcic​, walked down the corridor.

“It was so beautiful, the staff had lined the corridor, and they clapped me through. It made me feel like a million bucks.”

She could have spent six months organising a wedding and it “wouldn't have been as good”.

Gillian Kotlyar From left: Marg, Roy, Regan and Ryan Kellahan at Marg and Roy’s wedding.

Close family attended the ceremony, including the couple’s sons, Ryan and Regan, and the two family dogs, one of whom was the ring bearer.

The wedding had brought some lightness to what was otherwise a scary situation.

“The care we received in Wellington Hospital was truly great, but they did point out to us, once you go to Mary Potter Hospice, there will be some big changes. Think of it more as being transferred to a hotel,” Roy said.

“They missed a little bit out because I would say it has been more like a grand hotel. The people here, the only word I can use is unbelievable.”

Gillian Kotlyar/Supplied One of the family dogs, Lukas, was a ring bearer at the wedding.

As well as the wedding, the couple had another cause to celebrate, after 10 years the pair published Roy’s autobiography, A Long Ride from Johnsonville.

While Roy’s condition was terminal, it had improved since entering the hospice, when the doctors gave him two days to live.

“We’re thinking we might have to get a divorce,” Marg joked.

The pair put his improvement down to Simcec’s chicken soup.

The first time Roy went through chemotherapy, Simcec had made him her “famous” chicken soup, and it became the only thing he could eat. Marg said it saved his life.

When he entered the hospice Roy was unable to eat, but the first spoonful of the chicken soup lead to him eating half a bowlful.

“It looks like she’s pulled another rabbit out of the hat, and done it again this time too.”