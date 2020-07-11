Noodles and bread among food most at risk of causing tooth decay in children

Thousands of children face hospital treatment every year because of tooth decay.

White bread, refined breakfast cereals and noodles are among the foods most associated with tooth decay in children, according to a research study.

The study, announced on Saturday, was done by University of Auckland and Starship Children’s Hospital examining information collected by the country’s largest longitudinal study of child development, Growing Up in New Zealand.

It identified that more frequent intake of foods such as white bread, fruit juice, refined breakfast cereals, confectionery, sugar-sweetened soft drinks and noodles was associated with a greater number of tooth decay.

The study, funded by the Starship Foundation is part of ongoing efforts to improve children’s dental health and prevent early childhood dental caries.

A paediatric dentist at Starship Children’s Hospital, Dr Katie Bach, said thousands of children faced hospital treatment every year because of tooth decay.

“Dental caries is the leading cause of avoidable hospital treatment for children in this country and action is needed to ensure that children do not have to endure potentially invasive oral surgery,” she says.

Lead author on the study, University of Auckland public health physician, Dr Simon Thornley, said diet was found to have the strongest link with the likelihood of dental cavities.

“The key culprits were foods that were high in sugar and high in refined starches. This information should inform our oral health promotion work in this country because many people would not be aware that frequently consuming foods such as white bread, rice and noodles could put children at greater risk of dental caries.”

supplied University of Auckland public health physician, Dr Simon Thornley, said three-quarters of all the children studied had no dental caries at their first community dental appointment.

The research looked at the dental records from the first community dental appointment for more than 4000 children in the Growing Up in New Zealand study.

The records were then cross-referenced with information collected when the children were two-years-old about dental hygiene and food consumption.

Thornley said some foods were associated with a lower number of dental caries, including frequent intake of wholemeal or whole wheat bread, vegetables from the brassica family such as broccoli, and cheese.

The study authors note that behaviours associated with fewer dental caries included brushing teeth more regularly, parental help with tooth brushing and brushing teeth after a snack or a drink.

Thornley said it was positive to learn that three-quarters of all the children studied had no dental caries at their first community dental appointment.

However, he says ethnicity and socio-economic status were strongly associated with the number of dental caries in children.

Pacific children were four times more likely to have four or more dental caries at their first community dental appointment, while Asian and Māori children were twice as likely to have four or more dental caries at their first appointment.

“The link between socioeconomic status and diet reinforces what we’ve learnt from other research that poverty and deprivation mean people are less likely to be able to afford good quality food that is nutritious and beneficial for overall health, including oral health.”