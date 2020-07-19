Endometriosis battles pushes Nelson woman to petition for change in the condition's care

Sam Wastney of Motueka, hopes her online campaign moves the government towards funding help for women suffering from the painful and debilitating condition of endometriosis.

Years of battling to find the cause of her debilitating pain and getting it treated have taken a toll on Sam Wastney.

She has had to give up her job, still vomits from the agonising pain, and still faces an uphill battle through the health system due to a common but poorly recognised condition.

Wastney, of Motueka in the Tasman District, has suffered from endometriosis since she was 13, though it was not diagnosed until she was 18.

The condition – which occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found in places outside the uterus – affects at least 120,000 girls and women in New Zealand, or roughly one in 10.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Endometriosis elective surgery delay adds to pain

* Endometriosis guidelines a relief to former-Timaru woman

* Five years of endometriosis pain but today Azaria Howell can celebrate ... tentatively

* Endometriosis battle: 'I chose to have a hysterectomy at 23'



Sufferers experience symptoms including lower back pain, abdominal pain, pain with sex, bloating, bowel problems like irritable bowel syndrome, fatigue and infertility. It can occur from a girl’s first period.

Wastney is taking action, launching a petition seeking more support and funding for Endometriosis and support group Endometriosis New Zealand.

Endometriosis New Zealand chief executive Deborah Bush said diagnostic and treatment delays led to women and girls telling the group “that they can’t go on, they are suicidal – their suffering is so extreme.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Sam Wastney of Motueka is petitioning for more help, including more fuding to help women get a diagnosis, for the debilitating condition of endometriosis.

“It’s shameful that we have such a prevalent condition given little public health importance.”

Wastney said her periods were “absolutely horrible” and kept asking her doctor what was happening.

“But the people who actually helped were at the Independent Nursing Practise in Nelson. They told me it was endo”.

Wastney’s diagnosis was a long time coming and despite being moved through the system for diagnostic surgery and an operation for treatment, she discovered she was released from care as quickly as she was admitted.

“They actually discharged me from gynaecology after my last surgery without telling me at all ... so when I was next in desperate need of their help, I was told I’d have to get in the system all over again.”

Her GP was required to submit another referral which involved more internal exams.

123rf.com/Stuff The Ministry of Health published guidelines in March to improve the diagnosis and management of Endometriosis in NZ but Endometriosis New Zealand chief executive Deborah Bush says the guidelines are not being adhered to.

The referral was denied, she said.

”After a few months I tried again, and it took another four to five months of waiting to find out I had been denied once more.”

She said it had been two years since the treatment but the severity of her pain still had her vomiting.

The symptoms have taken a toll on Wastney’s quality of life.

She said she left her job six months ago as the pain was unbearable.

“It’s not just during periods, it’s every day. You never get a break.

“It doesn’t really give you a chance to live your life, so I had to leave my job which broke my heart but I had to put my health first.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Endometriosis NZ chief executive Deborah Bush has been pushing for change in the public health system for more than 20 years but the charitable trust has no funding to drive the change.

The Ministry of Health published guidelines in March to improve the Diagnosis and Management of Endometriosis in New Zealand but Bush said the guidelines, developed in collaboration with herself and medical colleges, were not being adhered to.

“We’ve been informed we can’t expect any help from the ministry in implementing guidelines.”

There is no cure for endometriosis but it could be well-treated and managed, particularly if the symptoms were recognised early and an intervention initiated, Bush said.

“The best practice treatment is surgery to excise or remove the endometriosis, and medical management can often help relieve symptoms.“

She said frequently girls and woman were unable to access care in the public system and declined assessment in gynaecology departments. In cases where they were accepted, waiting lists were long and “contributed to the mental well-being, physical suffering and diagnostic delay of eight plus years”.