Wellington Children's Hospital mid-construction, set to be 'perfect' space for kids, carers, and staff

An update and tour of the new Wellington Children's Hospital.

Dr Andrew Marshall knows firsthand how uncomfortable an overnight stay can be for a parent at the Wellington Children’s Hospital.

Marshall himself spent nights by his children’s bedsides in hospital nearly two decades ago, and said the comfort levels in the old building hadn’t improved much since.

But as part of a custom-designed fit-out, the new children’s hospital now under construction would have an additional fold-out bed in each room to give parents a better night’s sleep – just one of the little improvements on the old, outdated building.

The hospital is a year away from completion, delayed only a little by Covid-19, and is set to give children, parents, and medical staff a new lease on life.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Dr Andrew Marshall, a member of staff consulted on the design for the Children's Hospital, says the new building is "perfect".

Marshall, clinical leader of child health at the hospital, is part of the group of staff consulted throughout the design process of the new building.

Where the old space hindered their work, the new building would facilitate it, Marshall said. “From our point of view, it's perfect.”

At nearly 30 years of age, the existing children’s hospital was no longer fit for purpose, lacked adequate clinical areas, dedicated family areas, and sufficient isolation facilities.

Existing child health services were located in six separate parts of the Wellington Regional Hospital campus, and lack of space meant children were cared for across the wider hospital.

Parents had to leave children alone to use bathrooms elsewhere on the floor.

Should Covid-19 infection rates have worsened, social distancing and isolation would have been a struggle.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Construction project manager Matt Fraser surveys the new Wellington Children's Hospital, which is due for completion mid-2021.

The new building, made possible by $50 million in funding from Wellington property magnate Mark Dunajtschik, would house all child services in one place

Specialist services and major procedures would still take place in the main building.

Project manager Matt Fraser said construction of the new building had taken place west to east, with whole rooms now taking shape on the west, and the east side just beginning to see the structure of internal walls.

The first of the four floors housed state-of-the-art earthquake protection in the form of triple pendulum bearings. That meant the building was effectively isolated from its foundations, and could move up to 1.5 metres in any direction without damage during an earthquake.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Thomas Davis, left, corporate services general manager, and Mark Dunajtschik, property investor, size up the progress of the second floor.

Level two, the first real floor of the building, which aligns with level two of the main building next door, would house outpatients (those who don’t stay the night) and consulting rooms.

Level three would be the surgery ward, with an indoor link bridge to the main building, allowing for easier flow of patients between surgery and their ward.

A prototype room has been prepared on each level, to show exactly what it will look like and smooth any bumps before the fit-out begins in earnest.

Corporate services general manager Thomas Davis said Covid-19 had set them back about a month, first during lockdown and then as productivity slowed due to distancing measures in level 3.

However, they still expected to complete the build mid-2021.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The building has been constructed west to east, with hallways and rooms starting to take shape on three levels.

A key principle of the design was that the environment was child-centred and family-friendly.

Marshall said having a dedicated space for children meant they were no longer subject to potentially drunk and violent adults in the regular emergency department.

Now they could be seen in their own ED, and taken to a separate ward.

Dunajtschik said while it was “in everyone’s best interest to have it finished as soon as possible”, it was less stressful than a commercial project, as there was no absolute deadline.

“Obviously we want it finished ASAP but, where with commercial projects you have two worries - money and time – now we just have money.

“The efficiency of private enterprise beats Government any day.”

By the numbers:

- Mark Dunajtschik gifted $50m

- Government contributing $45.6m

- The Wellington Hospital Foundation raising $10m

- CCDHB has invested $5.5m

- 100-115 construction people now on site

- Around 4000 children admitted at Wellington Regional Hospital each year - 43 single bedrooms, and three double rooms (total 49 overnight beds)

- Will accommodate more than 140 fulltime staff