Unusual condition means man can't stand the sound of his own family

72-year-old Ivan Rupene-Ryan has an unusual medical condition that means he can't tolerate sudden noise like a whistle or cutlery clattering. He hopes surgery will give him back his life.

A North Canterbury grandfather is desperate to spend time with his mokopuna, but an uncommon medical condition means he can’t tolerate their noise.

Rangiora’s Ivan Rupene-Ryan would also love to go out for some beers with his brothers, go to the races or watch a game of footy, but those activities are also too noisy.

The 72-year-old former Grand National jockey has even taken to walking on grass rather than the footpath to lessen the effects of the vibrations through his body as he walks.

joseph johnson/Stuff Rangiora's Ivan Rupene-Ryan can’t even tolerate the sound of cutlery clattering.

Rupene-Ryan only received an official diagnosis of superior canal dehiscence syndrome​ (SCDS) in recent months, but has lived with the progressive intolerance to noise since his first episode almost two years ago.

“I was walking down the road when a big truck went past and tooted its horn,’’ he said.

“The next thing I know, I’m lying on the ground, thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’”

joseph johnson/Stuff The rare medical condition had left him wondering if he was going mad.

Another time he blacked out while whitebaiting after hearing a loud noise, and ended up in the river.

Rupene-Ryan said he had pins and needles all down his face, and what felt like an icecream headache all the time, despite never having suffered with headaches or migraines before.

He can often only hear a few words in each sentence, which has led some people to believe he is either deaf or senile, but neither is the case.

“What really hurts is people not understanding.

“I haven’t been able to tell people what’s wrong because I didn’t know what was wrong myself for so long.’’

joseph johnson/Stuff He hopes surgery will finally give him back his life.

He has lain awake at night wondering if it is all in his head, like some of his whānau have suggested, but he is not imagining the unbearable jarring when he hears dishes or cutlery being put away.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve told people, but you can’t ask your family to stop laughing, or your grandkids not to scream.

“I can’t go to someone else’s house and ask them to turn the TV down.’’

Rupene-Ryan’s hope is that his noise issues will be rectified through surgery. He is due to have otolaryngology​ surgery in two weeks and while he knows that comes with its own risks, he has to go through with it to give himself any chance at a return to normal life.

He wanted to share his story to let anyone else living with the condition know they were not alone and to try to improve others’ understanding of what it was like to live with such a condition constantly.

“I just want people to understand, and to listen.’’

SCDS is caused by an abnormal opening in the uppermost canal of the vestibule of the inner ear.

The problem occurs during foetal development if the bony surface of the ear canal fails to grow to its normal thickness. In some cases, a head trauma may occur before symptoms appear.

Symptoms include vertigo triggered by loud noises, coughing, sneezing or straining, and loss or distortion of hearing external noises.

People with SCDS are often hypersensitive to sounds within their own bodies and can hear their own heartbeat or the sound of their eyes moving.

Only about 1 to 2 per cent of the world’s population live with the condition.