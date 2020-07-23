National and Labour poles apart on plan to establish third med school

Flinders University Professor Paul Worley, dean of the School of Medicine, said a graduate-entry medical programme has proved valuable in filling rural doctor vacancies. Video first published in 2017.

Waikato has emerged as a front-runner to host the country’s third medical school – but only if there’s a change of government.

National’s newly appointed health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti,​ is backing calls for a contestable process to establish a new graduate-entry med school and has singled out Waikato for praise.

Reti, a former GP, wants the new medical school to focus on retaining doctors in rural areas – a move which plays to the strength of Waikato’s bid.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Waikato University has aspirations to create the country's third medical school.

But Labour is unconvinced of the need for a third med school, saying its creation would soak up an “awful lot” of health dollars.

Waikato’s bid aims to put graduate-entry students through four years of training, including one year based in a community setting. It also seeks to address the needs of disadvantaged, rural and provincial communities.

Reti said a contestable process will allow other proposals to be considered, but Waikato’s bid had only got stronger in the past 12 months.

Monique Ford/Stuff National health spokesman Dr Shane Reti supports the idea of a graduate-entry medical school.

Waikato University and the Waikato District Health Board announced a joint bid to establish the country's third med school in 2016.

“The university has now taken on professorial staff very strong in nursing,” Reti said.

“The nursing proposition, which was already strong coming out of the polytechnic, but now, through the university as well, has further enhanced the momentum around health delivery through Waikato.”

In January, the university announced the appointment of Professors Sarah and Roger Strasser,​ both of whom are world-renowned for promoting innovative approaches to primary health care in rural and remote areas.

National went to the polls in 2017 promising to create a school of rural medicine if re-elected. The idea was later ditched by the Coalition Government.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins​ said the Government isn’t convinced creating a third med school is the best way to increase the overall size of New Zealand’s medical workforce.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Health Minister Chris Hipkins isn’t convinced creating a third medical school is worth the expense.

“You’d be looking at potentially a quarter of a billion dollars of upfront investment to get it [med school] off the ground,” Hipkins said.

“Is that the best use of funding? Could you do other things with additional investment to increase the size of the medical workforce?”

Labour, instead, favours creating multi-disciplinary hubs for medical training in rural areas.

New Zealand trains 500 doctors a year and imports a further 800-900 doctors, making it the most heavily dependent country in the OECD on international medical graduates.

About 40 per cent of junior doctors in New Zealand hospitals are trained overseas.

Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley​ said the country’s dependance on overseas trained doctors appears risky given the travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just at an intuitive level, our reliance on international medical graduates, and importing trained doctors into the country to staff our health workforce, is particularly challenging at this point of time when borders are closed all over the world,” Quigley said.

mark taylor/Stuff Waikato University Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley said the country’s reliance on overseas trained doctors is challenging, especially in a Covid-19 environment.

Waikato University Professor of Population Health Ross Lawrenson​ said it’s important a third med school is located in Waikato given the region has high health needs and the biggest deficit of medical practitioners.

Records shows 57 per cent of newly registered GPs in Waikato during the past three years were overseas trained.

Hipkins said about 180 GPs are trained domestically each year which is “reasonably healthy” when compared to the overall size of the GP workforce – about 4000.

“While people will all acknowledge that there’s more that we can do in the rural workforce area, that’s not to say there is a consensus that a third medical school is the best way of doing that,” he said.

National Hamilton East MP David Bennett​ said he and others had pushed for an open tender process to allow Waikato’s bid to be considered.

Christel Yardley/Stuff National Hamilton East MP David Bennett said a proposed Waikato-based med school shouldn’t be viewed as a rival to Otago and Auckland med schools.

A third med school is needed to address the shortage of health professionals in rural communities but it shouldn’t be viewed as a rival to Auckland and Otago med schools, Bennett said.

“Waikato will want to work with Auckland because they’re the closest to our region and have a vital role at Waikato Hospital currently training medical professionals.The closer we get to Auckland University, the more opportunities we’ll have,” Bennett said.

Quigley said cooperation between the country’s med schools is important. However, Waikato would also look overseas for support.

“Our proposal suggests cooperation with some of the graduate-entry programmes in Australia because, of course, they have deep experience running graduate-entry only programmes in Australia and also with rural clinical programmes.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Labour list MP Jamie Strange says he will keep advocating for a Waikato-based medical school.

Hamilton-based Labour list MP Jamie Strange supports the Waikato’s bid but believes the proposal shouldn’t be driven solely by Waikato University and the Waikato DHB.

Backers of the bid should engage with all the region’s education and health providers to make it a “joined up regional proposal”.

“The medical school proposal I expect would be part of the [regional] strategy and that then gets presented to the Government of the day,” Strange said.

“For my part, I’ll be having conversations with Chris Hipkins and will be advocating for the med school. David Bennett is making a lot of noise at the moment but National had nine years, and they weren’t able to get this [third med school] through.”